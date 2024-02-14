Lukas Tulovic: These are his opponents
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The bike is the same for all nine teams as last year. The Ducati V21L has 150 hp and 140 Nm with a ready-to-ride weight of 225 kg. The top speed is given as 275 km/h and the bike continues to run on Michelin tyres. MotoE has had official world championship status since last season. Mattia Casadei (LCR) will start the season as the defending champion; his team-mate is the Brazilian Eric Granado.
The German team Dynavolt Intact GP will be joined by Lukas Tulovic and Spaniard Hector Garzo, who we know from 35 Moto2 races (and a podium in Valencia 2020 as runner-up between winner Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi). We will also see a real racing warhorse in the MotoE World Championship in 2024: Chaz Davies, who turned 37 last Saturday, will swap the Ducati Panigale, which he rode in the Superbike World Championship until 2021, for an electric V21L in the Aruba Cloud team.
Maria Herrera will also remain in the series: The only woman in the paddock will no longer ride for Aspar in 2024, however, but for the Klint Forward Factory Racing Team.
There will be 8 race weekends with a total of 16 rounds in 2024, all in Europe. New to the calendar is the season opener in Portugal.
Calendar
23 March Portugal
11 May Le Mans
25 May Barcelona
1 June Mugello
29 June Assen
6 July Sachsenring
17 August Red Bull Ring
7 September Misano
Starting field
3 Lukas Tulovic GER Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™
4 Hector Garzo ESP Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™
6 Maria Herrera ESP Klint Forward Factory Team
7 Chaz Davies GBR Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team
9 Andrea Mantovani ITA Klint Forward Factory Team
11 Matteo Ferrari ITA Felo Gresini MotoE™
21 Kevin Zannoni ITA Openbank Aspar Team
29 Nicolas Spinelli ITA Tech3 E-Racing
34 Kevin Manfredi ITA Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
40 Mattia Casadei ITA LCR E-Team
51 Eric Granado BRA LCR E-Team
55 Massimo Roccoli ITA Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
61 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Tech3 E-Racing
71 Miquel Pons ESP Axxis-MSI
72 Alessio Finello ITA Felo Gresini MotoE™
80 Armando Pontone ITA Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team
81 Jordi Torres ESP Openbank Aspar Team
99 Oscar Gutierrez ESP Axxis-MSI