Lukas Tulovic: These are his opponents

The official entry list is now available: 18 riders will once again be battling for the title of MotoE World Champion in 2024. The Eberbach Moto2 transfer rider will face tough competition from four nations.

The bike is the same for all nine teams as last year. The Ducati V21L has 150 hp and 140 Nm with a ready-to-ride weight of 225 kg. The top speed is given as 275 km/h and the bike continues to run on Michelin tyres. MotoE has had official world championship status since last season. Mattia Casadei (LCR) will start the season as the defending champion; his team-mate is the Brazilian Eric Granado.

The German team Dynavolt Intact GP will be joined by Lukas Tulovic and Spaniard Hector Garzo, who we know from 35 Moto2 races (and a podium in Valencia 2020 as runner-up between winner Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi). We will also see a real racing warhorse in the MotoE World Championship in 2024: Chaz Davies, who turned 37 last Saturday, will swap the Ducati Panigale, which he rode in the Superbike World Championship until 2021, for an electric V21L in the Aruba Cloud team.

Maria Herrera will also remain in the series: The only woman in the paddock will no longer ride for Aspar in 2024, however, but for the Klint Forward Factory Racing Team.

There will be 8 race weekends with a total of 16 rounds in 2024, all in Europe. New to the calendar is the season opener in Portugal.

Calendar

23 March Portugal

11 May Le Mans

25 May Barcelona

1 June Mugello

29 June Assen

6 July Sachsenring

17 August Red Bull Ring

7 September Misano

Starting field

3 Lukas Tulovic GER Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™

4 Hector Garzo ESP Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™

6 Maria Herrera ESP Klint Forward Factory Team

7 Chaz Davies GBR Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team

9 Andrea Mantovani ITA Klint Forward Factory Team

11 Matteo Ferrari ITA Felo Gresini MotoE™

21 Kevin Zannoni ITA Openbank Aspar Team

29 Nicolas Spinelli ITA Tech3 E-Racing

34 Kevin Manfredi ITA Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse

40 Mattia Casadei ITA LCR E-Team

51 Eric Granado BRA LCR E-Team

55 Massimo Roccoli ITA Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse

61 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Tech3 E-Racing

71 Miquel Pons ESP Axxis-MSI

72 Alessio Finello ITA Felo Gresini MotoE™

80 Armando Pontone ITA Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team

81 Jordi Torres ESP Openbank Aspar Team

99 Oscar Gutierrez ESP Axxis-MSI