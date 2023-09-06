Tony Arbolino (17th): "It makes me sad".

At the Moto2 race in Barcelona, Tony Arbolino suffered another setback in the fight for the world championship title. Afterwards, the rider of the Marc VDS team could not explain his weak performance.

Before the summer break, Tony Arbolino had taken the top spot in the Moto2 World Championship with two wins and four further podium finishes. Alongside challenger Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), he was thus considered one of the biggest title favourites. But four races later, the Italian suddenly found himself 22 points behind Acosta in second place and only 22 points ahead of Catalunya winner Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team).

A decisive influence on this development was the Gran Premi de Catalunya, where the 23-year-old never really got going. In qualifying, he finished 20th, his worst grid position since the 2021 Valencia GP. Although Arbolino got off to a sensational start, which took him up to 11th, he lost those positions again in the course of the 21-lap race. Eventually, he came away empty-handed in 17th. "I had a fantastic start. But honestly, all weekend we didn't understand what we needed to be fast here," the eight-time GP winner noted with disappointment.

Arbolino continued, "We were held back by some problems this weekend that we just couldn't solve. That makes me a little sad." The only consolation for the Marc VDS Team rider was that his rival Pedro Acosta's points haul was equally manageable. The Spaniard crossed the finish line in sixth position.

However, the Italian, who will remain in the Moto2 class in 2024, is not letting this low blow put him off his guard. "I'm not worried about my quality. And I'm not worried about the quality of my team either. In Misano we have a new chance. There we will try to understand what didn't work in Barcelona to fix it afterwards."

Moto2 result, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Dixon, Kalex, 21 Rdn in 36:51.330 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.205 sec

3rd Arenas, Kalex, + 1.027

4th Garcia, Kalex, + 2.258

5th Gonzalez, Kalex + 2,662

6th Acosta, Kalex, + 3,664

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 4,239

8th López, Boscoscuro, + 4,314

9th Lowes, Kalex, + 4, 607

10th Vietti, Kalex, + 8.729

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 9.476

12th Baltus, Kalex, + 9,596

13th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 9,821

14th Chantra, Kalex, + 10,970

15th Alcoba, Kalex, + 11,183

16th Ramirez, Kalex, + 11.315

17th Arbolino, Kalex, + 16,859

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, + 18,347

19th Tulovic, Kalex, + 25,537

20th Gomez, Kalex, + 25,788

Moto2 World Championship standings after 11 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 186. 2nd Arbolino 164 points. 3. Dixon 142. 4. Canet 116. 5. Lopez 100. 6. Vietti 86. Salac 84. 7. Aldeguer 84. 8. Salac 84. 9. Chantra 79. 10. Lowes 74. 11. Gonzalez 74. 12. Ogura 64. 13. Arenas 59. 14. Garcia 58. 15th Baltus 38. 16th J. Alcoba 33. 17th Roberts 32. 18th Bendsneyder 19. 19th D. Binder 13. 20th Foggia 13. 21st Tulovic 12. 22nd Pasini 5. 23rd Guevera 3. 24th Ramirez 2.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex 270. 2nd Boscoscuro 139.



Team World Championship:

1.Red Bull KTM Ajo 245. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 238. 3. Beta Tools Speed Up 184. 4. Pons Wegow Los40, 174. 5. Asterius GASGAS Aspar 145. 6. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 143. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Racing 117. 8. Fantic Racing 86. 9. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46, 74. 10. Italtrans Racing 45. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 38. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 25. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 19. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 2.