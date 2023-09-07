Darryn Binder: Comeback in India, 2024 with Husqvarna

South African Darryn Binder has largely recovered from his injuries, but the comeback has been postponed by two weeks.

Darryn Binder injured himself in the Moto2 World Championship race at the Austrian GP right in the opening phase on the third lap in turn 2 when he crashed and was run over by Sam Lowes. The feared vertebral fractures turned out to be small hairline fractures, if necessary the 25-year-old South African could have ridden again already this weekend in Misano.

But Binder, Pierer Mobility AG and the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team decided to postpone the comeback by two weeks until the Indian GP (September 23-25). This week Darryn had the metal removed from the hand he injured in April.

In the meantime, it has also been decided: Darryn Binder will ride for the German Intact team again in 2024, despite the disappointing season. His teammate (instead of Lukas Tulovic) will most likely be the Japanese Moto3 title contender Ayumu Sasaki, who will move up to the Moto2 World Championship within the team.