Misano, Q2: Vietti secures pole, Tulovic no chance

It was the perfect Saturday for Celestino Vietti. In Misano, the Italian took pole position on his Kalex for the San Marino GP on Sunday. Behind him, World Championship leader Pedro Acosta was in second place.

Pedro Acosta has dominated the Moto2 sessions so far this weekend in Misano on the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team's Kalex. The world championship leader therefore also started as the favourite in Q2 on the 4.2 km long circuit on the Adriatic Sea. The temperatures proved challenging with 29 degrees in the shade and 44 degrees on the asphalt.

Before the top stars got going in the second qualifying session, the top four from Q1 set the scene at the Misano World Circuit. Bo Bendsneyder, Tony Arbolino, Manuel Gonzalez and Zonta van den Goorbergh prevailed over their rivals, they were then allowed to fight for pole position with the best 14 drivers of the weekend so far. Lukas Tulovic couldn't get past 25th on the grid, losing just under seven-tenths of a second to teammate Senna Agius, who was once again filling in for the injured Darryn Binder.

Five minutes into Q2, Celestino Vietti took the lead on his Kalex. The Italian set a time of 1:36.414 min, 0.007 sec ahead of Manuel Gonzalez and 0.070 sec ahead of wildcard rider Mattia Pasini. For comparison, the all-time lap record at Misano is 1:35.271 min, set by Luca Marini in 2020.

Pedros Acosta turned back into the pits after a fast lap that put him 12th at that point, and Barcelona GP winner Jake Dixon had not yet turned a lap at that point.

With five minutes to go Vietti continued to lead ahead of Gonzalez and Pasini. 4th Arbolino, 5th Canet, 6th Salac, 7th Chantra, 8th Lowes. Acosta was only 15th (+ 0,817 sec). Then the Spaniard improved to first place with a lap time of 1:36.281 min. Pasini crashed in turn 8, but remained unhurt. Two minutes to go and Alonso Lopez crashed in turn 10 on his Boscoscuro, he also remained unhurt.

Acosta improved his time to 1:36,1 min, but this time was cancelled because he drove it under a yellow flag. Vietti then went for it in the last attempt and took pole position at home in Misano with 1:36.201 min, because Acosta got stuck in traffic and could not improve. In the final, Dixon and Somkiat Chantra crashed.

Behind Vietti and Acosta, Manuel Gonzalez completes the front row of the grid for Sunday's GP (12.15 CEST on ServusTV). Aron Canet, Mattia Pasini and Alonso Lopez make up the second row, with Joe Roberts, Sam Lowes and Tony Arboline starting from row 3. Jake Dixon was not able to go beyond position 14.

Moto2, Misano, result Q2 (9.9.):

1st Vietti, Kalex, 1:36.201 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0,080 sec.

3rd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,220

4th Canet, Kalex, + 0.223

5th Pasini, Kalex, + 0.283

6th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.286

7th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.333

8th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.340

9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.358

10th Salac, Kalex, + 0.438

11th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.448

12. vd Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0,521

13th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.615

14th Dixon, Kalex, + 0,688

15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.718

16th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,006

17th Baltus, Kalex, + 1,014

18th Alcoba, Kalex, + 1.044



Also:

25th Tulovic, Kalex, 1:37.621 min.