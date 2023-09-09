Lukas Tulovic (25th): "That can be an advantage".
For the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team, Saturday was not very satisfactory. Senna Agius, who is once again standing in for the injured Darryn Binder in Misano, fought his way to 20th place on the grid in Moto2 qualifying at Misano, with teammate Lukas Tulovic stranded in 25th position.
For the rider from Eberbach, this starting position means a lot of work for the San Marino GP over 22 laps. The 23-year-old reported on his day of work at the Misano World Circuit after qualifying.
"Obviously it's a difficult weekend for us. I improved a bit on Saturday in terms of lap time, but not enough," Tulovic assessed his performance at the Adriatic circuit. "In the end it was unfortunately only 25th place in qualifying."
Yet the Kalex rider had laid out a clear plan before the decisive Q1 session. "My strategy was to just do my thing and push the whole session to understand more what the bike is doing and where the limit is," said last year's European Moto2 champion.
"I didn't want to wait for the move to just get that one perfect lap out. I pulled it off in the end like that, the grid position is just the way it is and at least now I understand what the bike is doing and how it behaves," said the World Championship 21. "That can be a big advantage for Sunday."
Moto2, Misano, result Q2 (9.9.):
1st Vietti, Kalex, 1'36.201 min.
2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.080 sec
3rd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,220
4th Canet, Kalex, + 0.223
5th Pasini, Kalex, + 0.283
6th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.286
7th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.333
8th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.340
9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.358
10th Salac, Kalex, + 0.438
11th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.448
12. vd Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0,521
13th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.615
14th Dixon, Kalex, + 0,688
15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.718
16th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,006
17th Baltus, Kalex, + 1,014
18th Alcoba, Kalex, + 1.044
Also:
25th Tulovic, Kalex, 1:37.621 min.