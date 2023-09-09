Lukas Tulovic (25th): "That can be an advantage".

The starting positions for Sunday's Moto2 GP in Misano Adriatico were allocated on Saturday in bright sunshine. Lukas Tulovic (Kalex) did not make it into Q2, and was only 25th on the grid.

For the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team, Saturday was not very satisfactory. Senna Agius, who is once again standing in for the injured Darryn Binder in Misano, fought his way to 20th place on the grid in Moto2 qualifying at Misano, with teammate Lukas Tulovic stranded in 25th position.

For the rider from Eberbach, this starting position means a lot of work for the San Marino GP over 22 laps. The 23-year-old reported on his day of work at the Misano World Circuit after qualifying.

"Obviously it's a difficult weekend for us. I improved a bit on Saturday in terms of lap time, but not enough," Tulovic assessed his performance at the Adriatic circuit. "In the end it was unfortunately only 25th place in qualifying."

Yet the Kalex rider had laid out a clear plan before the decisive Q1 session. "My strategy was to just do my thing and push the whole session to understand more what the bike is doing and where the limit is," said last year's European Moto2 champion.

"I didn't want to wait for the move to just get that one perfect lap out. I pulled it off in the end like that, the grid position is just the way it is and at least now I understand what the bike is doing and how it behaves," said the World Championship 21. "That can be a big advantage for Sunday."

Moto2, Misano, result Q2 (9.9.):

1st Vietti, Kalex, 1'36.201 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.080 sec

3rd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,220

4th Canet, Kalex, + 0.223

5th Pasini, Kalex, + 0.283

6th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.286

7th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.333

8th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.340

9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.358

10th Salac, Kalex, + 0.438

11th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.448

12. vd Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0,521

13th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.615

14th Dixon, Kalex, + 0,688

15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.718

16th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,006

17th Baltus, Kalex, + 1,014

18th Alcoba, Kalex, + 1.044



Also:

25th Tulovic, Kalex, 1:37.621 min.