Misano: Acosta wins and extends World Championship lead

At the 12th Moto2 World Championship round of the season in Misano, Pedro Acosta triumphed on the red Bull Ajo-KTM ahead of Vietti. Lukas Tulovic did not have his best day: he crashed at the end while fighting for 16th place.

According to human judgement, three riders are now still in the running for the 2023 Moto2 World Championship title. 1st Acosta 186. 2nd Arbolino 164 points. 3. Dixon 142, that was the World Championship standings before the start of the San Marino GP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

After the start Acosta pulled ahead of Vietti to the top, Gonzalez dropped back from 3rd to 5th place in the first corners.

1st lap: Acosta leads ahead of Vietti, Canet, Lopez, Salac, Gonzalez, Lowes, Arbolino, Pasii, Chantra, Rioberts, Bendsneyder, Ogura. 14th Dixon ahead of vD Goorbergh, Guerva, Ramirez. 18th Agius. 22nd Tulovic, + 4,463 sec.

2. Acosta leads on the Red Bull Ajo KTM 0,268 sec ahead of Vietti. Behind him Canet, Lopez, Ginzalez, Salac and Arbilino. 22nd Tulovic. +

3rd lap: Acosta 0.238 sec ahead of Vietti and Canet.

4th lap: 20th Tulovic, because Foggia, v/d Goorbergh and Agius crashed.

5th lap: 20th Tulovic, 12 sec behind 1st place.

6th lap: Acosta now 0.692 sec ahead of Vietti. Canet 0.3 sec behind the Italian.

8th lap: Acosta 0.742 sec ahead of Vietti. 3rd Lopez. 4th Gonzalez ahead of Arbolino, Salac, Lowes, Chantra, Ogura, Roberts, Pasini. Canet crashed. 19th Tulovic thanks to Canet's fall, now 19.393 sec behind 1st place.

10th lap: Acosta still in first place, he has distanced Vietti by 0.661 sec.

Lap 12: Acosta leads ahead of Vietti, Lopez, Gonzalez, Arbolino, Lowes, Salac, Ogura, Chantra, Roberts and Pasini. 19th Tulovic, + 23,976 sec.

13th lap: Vietti doesn't let up and passes Acosta only 0.553 sec behind.

15th lap: Aldeguer (15th place) crashed in turn 2. Acosta increased the gap to 0.873 sec.

16th lap: Lowes crashed in turn 1. Tulovic now in 17th position. Acosta now 1,639 sec ahead!

17th lap: Pedro Acosta continues to make no mistakes and is 2,172 sec ahead of Vietti. 3rd Lopez. 4th Arbolino. 5. Gonzalez. 6. Ogura. 7th Chantra. 8th Salac. 9th Roberts. 10. Pasini. 11. bendsneyder. 12 Garcia. 13th Dixon. 17th Tulovic, + 31,751 sec.

Lap 19: Acosta extended the lead to 2.068 sec. 2nd Vietti. 3rd Lopez. 4th Arbolino. 5th Gonzalez. 6th Ogura, 7th Chantra.

20th lap: Acosta 2.740 sec ahead of Vietti. Lopez 6.610 sec behind. 16th Tulovic.

21st lap: Acosta now 3,901 ahead of Vietti. Lopez 5,7 sec behind. 16th Tulovic, + 36,285 sec.

22nd lap: Acosta wins 6,3 sec ahead of Vietti. 3rd Lopez ahead of Arbolino. 5th Ogura. Tulovic crashed.