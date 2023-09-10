Lukas Tulovic on Guevara: "Just didn't give in".

"Unfortunately, it would not have been a point today," Lukas Tulovic admitted after the Moto2 race in Misano. The 23-year-old had ended the race lying in 16th place with a crash in the eleventh turn of the last race lap. A collision with Izan Guevara caused the premature end and Tulovic described afterwards: "I knew I didn't have the best corner exits, but I still tried everything and did a little swerve so he wouldn't have the slipstream."

But the defensive strategy did not bring the desired success: the German explained, "He still managed to miss on the inside, and when it was time to turn into the fast right-hand bend, he was a tick ahead of me, but just didn't turn in. He would never have made the turn. And I wanted to turn in, but then I noticed that he wasn't turning in. I then straightened up the bike and he just went completely straight and took my front wheel off."

"For the fact that we struggled all weekend, it would have been a solid race for this starting position and the gap we had all weekend. It would have been a 16th place finish. The start was good, so were the lap times and the pace was also relatively OK. I had a few duels. And after this weekend, it was a good race," was the balance of the racer from Team Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

"In the past it was never my best track here in MotoE and Moto2 times, but that's no excuse. We tried a lot of things on the bike, also a lot of things riding-wise. But then I struggled to stop the bike. We really tried to find the right thing, I think now in the race we had the best bike. But it was a difficult weekend," sighed Tulovic, who is now looking forward to the MotoGP debut in India.

"India is new for everyone because you have no assessment of it at all. I'm going to play a lot of Playstation at the track at home this week to get at least a little bit of an impression. I'm just looking forward to the overseas trip, to see other countries, cultures and tracks and to get out of the hustle and bustle here. There are far fewer people there, and the impressions are completely different. And I really want to concentrate on riding, I think it's a good chance to get back to the form I had a few races ago," said Tulovic, looking ahead to the next races.

Results Moto2 World Championship, Misano, 10.9.

1st Acosta, Kalex, 22 Rdn

2nd Vietti, Kalex, + 6.305

3rd Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 9.989

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11.344

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 12,442

6th Chantra, Kalex, + 13,160

7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 13,907

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 20,350

9th Salac, Kalex, + 20,523

10th Pasini, Kalex, + 21,759

11th Garcia, Kalex

12th Dixon, Kalex

13th Bendsneyder, Kalex

14th Ramirez, Kalex

15th Baltus, Kalex

Moto2 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 211 points. 2nd Arbolino 177. 3rd Dixon 146. 4th Canet 116. 5th Lopez 116. 6th Vietti 106. 7th Salac 91. 8th Chantra 89. 9th Aldeguer 84. 10th Gonzalez 83. 11th Ogura 75. 12th Lowes 74. 13th Garcia 63. 14. Arenas 59. 15. Roberts 40. 16. Baltus 39. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. Bendsneyder 22. 19. D. Binder 13. 20. Foggia 13. 21. Tulovic 12. 22. Pasini 11. 23. Ramirez 4. 24. Guevera 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 295 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 155.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 270 points. 2nd Eleven Marc VDS Racing 251. 3rd Ego+ SpeedUp 200. 4th Pons Wegow Los40, 179. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 164. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 149. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 124. 8th Fantic Racing 106. 9th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 83. 10. Italtrans Racing 53. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 39. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 25. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 4.