Official: Vietti and Öncü new Moto2 duo at Ajo

SPEEDWEEK.com readers already knew, now it has been officially confirmed: Aki Ajo's Moto2 team will get two new riders in 2024 with 21-year-old Celestino Vietti and 20-year-old Deniz Öncü. VR46 pupil and Spielberg winner Vietti comes from Fantic Racing, Öncü takes the next step within the KTM GP Academy and moves up from the Moto3 World Championship to the second highest category within the team.

For World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (19) will make his MotoGP debut in 2024 with the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team and Albert Arenas, the 26-year-old 2020 Moto3 World Champion, is not living up to expectations despite a podium finish at the Catalunya GP.

"We are looking forward to a great mix of experience in this class and a young talent that we already know. I think this combination represents a great opportunity for us to be very successful in the next Moto2 year," the Finnish championship maker commented on the rider selection for 2024. "Celestino has shown in recent years that he is one of the top riders in the class. We are very happy to have him in the team alongside Deniz, one of the fastest Moto3 riders."

Newcomer Vietti stressed, "This is a great opportunity for me. I have to thank KTM and Aki Ajo for believing in me. Thanks also to the management of the VR46 Riders Academy, without them it wouldn't have been possible."

In addition, the World Championship sixth-placed rider addressed the Fantic squad, "I need to finish this season in the best possible way with my current team. They have helped me achieve many great results this year. This will also give me the confidence to start well next season."