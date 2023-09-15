Bahattin Sofuoglu: Not happy after Moto2 test

Supersport World Championship rider Bahattin Sofuoglu gained his first Moto2 experience at the Pirelli test in Barcelona when he was called up by Forward Racing. However, manager Kenan Sofuoglu advises him against a change of class.

Bahattin Sofuoglu has had an amazing development. After finishing third and sixth overall in the Supersport 300 World Championship, the son of a cousin of Kenan Sofuoglu moved up to the Supersport World Championship and surprisingly signed with the strong MV Agusta team. In 2022, the now 20-year-old rode only the European races and convinced at the end of the season with three fifth and two seventh places.

This year, Bahattin took another step forward and finished third in the first race in Barcelona to reach the Supersport World Championship podium for the first time. He followed this up with his first win the very next day and confirmed these strong performances with fourth place in Misano and two third places in Most. After the races in Magny-Cours last weekend, the Turk is in fifth place in the World Championship, 45 points behind fourth-placed Federico Caricasulo.

MV-Agusta team boss Andrea Quadranti underlined in a one-on-one conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com in the Magny-Cours paddock that he wants to extend the contracts of this year's riders Marcel Schrötter and Bahattin Sofuoglu for 2024.

After Bahattin contested the Pirelli test for the Forward team in Barcelona on September 4, there were thoughts of the Turk moving to the Moto2 World Championship.

"He was interested in Moto2 because next year they will use Pirelli tyres there," Quadranti explained. "But for me the switch would be a year too early. Sure, he would like to have the advantage of knowing the tyres. But the others will have made up for that advantage after three races. Bahattin is young, he has time. If he rides Supersport for another year, it doesn't matter. But if he changes too early - we have already seen many riders who were burnt out in Moto2. And afterwards they don't find a place anymore. Bassani was there too and then had to start all over again. I spoke briefly with Kenan about the test, he also assumes that Bahattin will stay in the Supersport World Championship."

Kenan Sofuoglu is the most successful Supersport rider with five World Championship titles. He revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com: "Bahattin was not happy after the Moto2 test. It didn't go so well for him, the bike wasn't so good. If he stays in the Supersport World Championship, it will be with MV Agusta, that is the main goal. I want to keep Bahattin in the Supersport World Championship, he still has a lot to learn and improve. I don't think he is ready for a class change."