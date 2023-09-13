Pedro Acosta: Revenge successful, record in sight

With his fifth win of the season, Pedro Acosta from the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team extended his lead in the Moto2 World Championship to 34 points in Misano. He spoiled the party for his successor Celestino Vietti at his home GP.

Pedro Acosta made no secret of the fact that his defeat at the hands of Celestino Vietti at KTM's home race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg particularly hurt him. In Misano on Sunday, the World Championship leader took revenge on the Italian, who had started from pole position but was caught off guard at the start and had to settle for second place on the VR46 pupils' home track.

Despite the start-finish victory, the Ajo star stressed, "It wasn't so easy, he pushed again - but damn, I said to myself, 'It can't go like in Austria again!"

"After the race in Austria, where my expectations were quite high, it hurt," Acosta admitted. "But we have to be happy because we made up all the deficit in the WRC that we had accumulated after the crash at Le Mans. In Austria we struggled to win, in Barcelona we struggled to win - but that's life, that's racing."

Acosta had had to wait for a win since his commanding triumph at the Sachsenring, finally winning his fifth race of the current season at Misano. "It was a good weekend. We just worked on the pace. We were also fast on Saturday, so we have to be happy. In general, our weekends are pretty good at the moment, we have to continue on this path at the overseas GPs."

If he does, the 19-year-old Spaniard could also attack the record of Raúl Fernández, who managed eight Moto2 season wins as runner-up in 2021 and wiped out Marc Márquez's record (seven season wins in 2012).

Acosta now has a 34-point cushion in the World Championship standings over his faltering rival Tony Arbolino. The Misano winner also gives the competition little hope of a turnaround: "If we come to tracks where we were already fast last year, we will manage to take another step. I can't say anything about India, but Japan is a good track for us. Thailand is a good track, Australia is a good track - now comes a time when we can expect more good tracks than bad ones. Why shouldn't we continue like this?"

Moto2 results, Misano (10 September):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 22 Rdn in 35:30.145 min.

2nd Vietti, Kalex, + 6.305 sec

3rd Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 9.989

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11.344

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 12.442

6th Chantra, Kalex, + 13,160

7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 13,907

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 20,350

9th Salac, Kalex, + 20,523

10th Pasini, Kalex, + 21,759

11th Garcia, Kalex, + 21.989

12th Dixon, Kalex, + 22.900

13th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 23,747

14th Ramirez, Kalex, + 30,287

15th Baltus, Kalex, + 32,547

Moto2 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 211 points. 2nd Arbolino 177. 3rd Dixon 146. 4th Canet 116. 5th Lopez 116. 6th Vietti 106. 7th Salac 91. 8th Chantra 89. 9th Aldeguer 84. 10th Gonzalez 83. 11th Ogura 75. 12th Lowes 74. 13th Garcia 63. 14. Arenas 59. 15. Roberts 40. 16. Baltus 39. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. Bendsneyder 22. 19. D. Binder 13. 20. Foggia 13. 21. Tulovic 12. 22. Pasini 11. 23. Ramirez 4. 24. Guevera 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 295 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 155.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 270 points. 2nd Eleven Marc VDS Racing 251. 3rd Ego+ SpeedUp 200. 4th Pons Wegow Los40, 179. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 164. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 149. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 124. 8th Fantic Racing 106. 9th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 83. 10. Italtrans Racing 53. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 39. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 25. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 4.