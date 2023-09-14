2024: Gresini dreams of Moto2 title with Arenas

Albert Arenas has to give up his place in the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team after just one season for Celestino Vietti, and now the 2020 Moto3 World Champion has found a new home: in 2024, he will compete for the QJMotor Gresini Moto2 Team.

Arenas convinced not only with his podium finish at the Catalunya GP, but also with his performance at the first Pirelli test, according to the official announcement.

"We wanted a top rider also in Moto2 and I believe that with Albert we will be one of the reference teams in this category," explained team manager Luca Gresini, son of the late team founder and two-time 125cc world champion Fausto Gresini.

Luca Gresini described his new signing as an experienced rider who has already proven that he can win races and titles. "We want the maximum and with him we can dream of a Moto2 title, why not."

For his part, the 26-year-old Spaniard stressed, "It's an honour for me to become part of a team with such a history and such an important structure in MotoGP." For now, though, he said, the focus is still on the current season, "to continue to grow as a rider and start the 2024 season in the best possible way."

Albert Areans is currently 14th in the World Championship standings, having been a spectator at the San Marino GP last weekend after suffering a shoulder dislocation on Friday.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 211 points. 2nd Arbolino 177. 3rd Dixon 146. 4th Canet 116. 5th Lopez 116. 6th Vietti 106. 7th Salac 91. 8th Chantra 89. 9th Aldeguer 84. 10th Gonzalez 83. 11th Ogura 75. 12th Lowes 74. 13th Garcia 63. 14. Arenas 59. 15. Roberts 40. 16. Baltus 39. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. Bendsneyder 22. 19. D. Binder 13. 20. Foggia 13. 21. Tulovic 12. 22. Pasini 11. 23. Ramirez 4. 24. Guevera 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 295 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 155.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 270 points. 2nd Eleven Marc VDS Racing 251. 3rd Ego+ SpeedUp 200. 4th Pons Wegow Los40, 179. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 164. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 149. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 124. 8th Fantic Racing 106. 9th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 83. 10. Italtrans Racing 53. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 39. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 25. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 4.