The new MTHelmets MSi team confirms Garcia & Ogura

Team owner Sito Pons has handed over his Moto2 racing team to Teo Martín, who has hired a strong rider duo in Ai Ogura and Sergia Garcia (as reported).

The Spanish MTHelmets-MSi has now officially confirmed the signing of Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura for the 2024 Moto2 World Championship season. Sergio Garcia has been wearing an MT helmet for several years, was taken over from the former Sito Pons team, whose two places the MTHelmets-MSi team will operate in future. The rider from Valencia was runner-up in Moto3 in 2022 with the GASGAS Aspar racing team.

Ai Ogura, who only lost the 2022 Moto2 World Championship title to Augusto Fernández in the final with 242 points against 271.5, will also strengthen the new Moto2 team. He has so far been riding for Hiroshi Aoyama's Idemitsu Honda Asia team. The Japanese rider suffered a wrist injury before the start of the 2023 season and was therefore delayed in getting going.

Team headmaster Teo Martín: "We are very happy with our rider duo for the coming season. Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura have great driving skills. They are among the top ten in the middleweight class. We are sure that we can achieve excellent results with them in 2024."

Sergio García: "I am very happy with this contract, I want to thank Teo, Jordi and Oscar for the trust. I will train hard because I want to compete for podiums in 2024.

Ai Ogura: "I am excited because I am taking on a new challenge with a new team. I'm grateful to Honda and all the sponsors for making this challenge possible with me and continuing to support me."

Results Moto2 World Championship, Misano, 10.9.

1st Acosta, Kalex, 22 Rdn

2nd Vietti, Kalex, +6.305

3rd Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 9.989

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11.344

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 12,442

6th Chantra, Kalex, + 13,160

7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 13,907

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 20,350

9th Salac, Kalex, + 20,523

10th Pasini, Kalex, + 21.759

11th Garcia, Kalex

12th Dixon, Kalex

13th Bendsneyder, Kalex

14th Ramirez, Kalex

15th Baltus, Kalex

Moto2 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 211 points. 2nd Arbolino 177. 3rd Dixon 146. 4th Canet 116. 5th Lopez 116. 6th Vietti 106. 7th Salac 91. 8th Chantra 89. 9th Aldeguer 84. 10th Gonzalez 83. 11th Ogura 75. 12th Lowes 74. 13th Garcia 63. 14. Arenas 59. 15. Roberts 40. 16. Baltus 39. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. Bendsneyder 22. 19. D. Binder 13. 20. Foggia 13. 21. Tulovic 12. 22. Pasini 11. 23. Ramirez 4. 24. Guevera 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 295 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 155.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 270 points. 2nd Eleven Marc VDS Racing 251. 3rd Ego+ SpeedUp 200. 4th Pons Wegow Los40, 179. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 164. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 149. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 124. 8th Fantic Racing 106. 9th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 83. 10. Italtrans Racing 53. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 39. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 25. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 4.