Sandro and Alina Cortese: The baby is here!

On 27 April, SPEEDWEEK.com reported that two-time World Champion Sandro Cortese and his Alina are expecting a baby. Now they are happy about the birth of Carlotta Caterina.

Good news from Sandro Cortese: His partner Alina gave birth to little Carlotta Caterina (3080 grams, 52 cm) after the Misano GP. The birth date was scheduled to coincide with the Misano GP, which is why the Swabian initially cancelled his assignment as a ServusTV expert. When doctors said the joyous event (initially calculated for 24.9.) would be delayed by a few more days, the 2012 Moto3 World Champion (on the Red Bull Ajo-KTM) and 2018 Supersport World Champion (on Yamaha) made the trip to the Adriatic.

"The little princess waited until I was home and came into the world on midweek evening," Sandro Cortese told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It's the most beautiful feeling I've ever had. Simply indescribable."

Sandro Cortese (33) and his Alina found out about the pregnancy even before the Berkheim native's overseas trip, where he was a GP expert for ServusTV at the "Circuit of The Americas" (COTA) on the weekend of 14-16 April and then part of ServusTV's on-air team at the World Superbike Championship round in Assen/NL.

"We are both over the moon, it's our absolute dream come true," the seven-time GP winner described. "We have been together for six years now and we really wanted to have offspring. The birth date fitted very well - before the last Superbike World Championship races," added Sandro Cortese. "It's all very exciting. We started setting up the nursery and preparing everything back in April. This is an incredibly wonderful time. I'm looking forward to having started a little family with Alina now."