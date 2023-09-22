Lukas Tulovic (12th): "Buddh Circuit has it all"

Lukas Tulovic from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team was very happy with his Friday at the first Indian GP in MotoGP history and is aiming for a direct Q2 entry on Saturday.

The fast, fluid layout of the 5.01 km Buddh International Circuit (BIC for short) with its eight right-hand and five left-hand corners and a 1.2 km back straight suits Lukas Tulovic. The 23-year-old rider from Eberbach finished 11th and 12th in the two Moto2 sessions on the first day of practice on the circuit, which was unknown to everyone.

In the overall standings, "Tulo" was twelfth, 0.809 seconds behind Tony Arbolino's (Elf Marc VDS) best time of the day, also in the top 14 and thus in the range that would give him direct entry into Q2. However, this will only be decided by the combined timesheet after FP3 on Saturday morning (06.25 to 06.55 CEST).

Tulovic's first interim result on Friday was positive in any case: "It was a very good day, I'm really happy. I went out and had fun right away on the track. I already thought yesterday during the trackwalk that the track with its very challenging sections is really something. Especially the end of the second sector and the third sector are just a lot of fun with the fast and flowing sections - and I'm fast there too."

"The bike also worked very well from the start," added the Kalex rider from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Team. "We started with a base that was very similar to the one from Misano. That was also great, the team made the right decisions for the strategy and the setting. So I could feel comfortable. It was a super Friday," Lukas summed up.

The goal for Saturday is also clear: "We have to get the maximum out of every session and hopefully get straight into the second qualifying."

Moto2, Buddh Circuit, combined times after FP2 (22.9.):

1st Arbolino, Kalex, 1'52.105 mins.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.065 sec

3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.083

4th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.214

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.346

6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,504

7th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.537

8th Salac, Kalex, + 0.610

9th Canet, Kalex, + 0,695

10th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.717

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,807

12th Tulovic, Kalex, + 0.809

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.810

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.842

15th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.857

16th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.881



