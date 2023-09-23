India FP3: Lukas Tulovic crashes, Gonzalez in front
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After 12th place and a good feeling on the demanding Buddh International Circuit on Friday, Lukas Tulovic had set himself the goal of direct Q2 entry for Saturday. However, in the third practice session on Saturday morning, he crashed in turn 7 in the closing stages after setting a personal best time in the first sector.
The German had to be treated on the track, so the session was briefly interrupted with a red flag. "The driver is conscious," came an initial all-clear immediately. Tulovic was taken to the medical centre for further checks; according to initial information, he injured his left shoulder.
For his Moto2 colleagues, the track was reopened after a few minutes for the final four minutes of FP3. World Championship fourth-placed Aron Canet slipped on his last flying lap in turn 13 and therefore has to take the diversions via Q1.
Manuel Gonzalez from the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team snatched away a place from World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in the finish. World Championship runner-up Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS) failed to improve on Friday, but held on to 9th place on the combined timesheet with his Friday best.
Moto2, Buddh Circuit, combined times after FP2 (23.9.):
1st Gonzalez, Kalex, 1:51.608 min.
2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.117 sec
3rd Vietti, Kalex, + 0,279
4th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.293
5th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.311
6th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.380
7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.401
8th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.404
9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.497
10th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.503
11th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.513
12th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.515
13th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.528
14th Chantra, Kalex, + 0,582
15. v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.584
Also:
20th Tulovic, Kalex, + 0.899