India FP3: Lukas Tulovic crashes, Gonzalez in front

After 12th place and a good feeling on the demanding Buddh International Circuit on Friday, Lukas Tulovic had set himself the goal of direct Q2 entry for Saturday. However, in the third practice session on Saturday morning, he crashed in turn 7 in the closing stages after setting a personal best time in the first sector.

The German had to be treated on the track, so the session was briefly interrupted with a red flag. "The driver is conscious," came an initial all-clear immediately. Tulovic was taken to the medical centre for further checks; according to initial information, he injured his left shoulder.

For his Moto2 colleagues, the track was reopened after a few minutes for the final four minutes of FP3. World Championship fourth-placed Aron Canet slipped on his last flying lap in turn 13 and therefore has to take the diversions via Q1.

Manuel Gonzalez from the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team snatched away a place from World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in the finish. World Championship runner-up Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS) failed to improve on Friday, but held on to 9th place on the combined timesheet with his Friday best.

Moto2, Buddh Circuit, combined times after FP2 (23.9.):

1st Gonzalez, Kalex, 1:51.608 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.117 sec

3rd Vietti, Kalex, + 0,279

4th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.293

5th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.311

6th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.380

7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.401

8th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.404

9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.497

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.503

11th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.513

12th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.515

13th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.528

14th Chantra, Kalex, + 0,582

15. v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.584



Also:

20th Tulovic, Kalex, + 0.899