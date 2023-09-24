India: Victory for World Championship leader Pedro Acosta - Dixon crashes

The turbulent 13th Moto2 World Championship round of the season was won by world championship leader Pedro Acosta after the re-start at the Buddh Circuit today.

The starting position before the Moto2 World Championship round at the Budd International Circuit in Greater Noida: Jake Dixon from Jorge "Aspar" Martinez's GASGAS team was on pole position with 2:01.294 min ahead of Acosta, Sergio Garcia, Zonta van den Goorbergh, Darryn Binder, Alonso Lopez, Tony Arbolino and Joe Roberts.

Lukas Tulovic broke his left collarbone in a nasty fall in the third practice session, which was fixed with a plate in an operation at the Apollo Hospital Jasol in New Delhi. It is still questionable whether he will be able to compete in Japan. The Australian Moto2 European Championship rider Senna Agius is available as a substitute.

As a reminder, the World Championship standings after the Misano GP: 1. Acosta 211 points. 2nd Arbolino 177. 3rd Dixon 146. 4th Canet 116. 5th Lopez 116. 6th Vietti 106. One thing was already certain before the race: Pedro Acosta, 34 points ahead of Arbolino, would travel on to Japan as the world championship leader. 18 laps at 34 degrees and extreme humidity awaited the Moto2 aces on the 5.01 km track.

In the first corner there were some crashes with Alcoba, Ramirez, Vietti, Hada and Chantra. Dixon takes first place ahead of Arbolino, Acosta, Garcia, Binder and Riberts, v/d Goorbergh. Arnolino has never led a Grand Prix since Le Mans. But now he takes over first place. But then the red flag comes out. Alcoba has triggered the accident. And since there are no substitutes, not all participants might be able to start again at the restart.

At the restart, the injured Austrian sailor Celestino Vietti and Hada are missing, Alcoba has to take a long-lap penalty as the culprit.

1st lap: Ogura crashes at Turn 4. Canet and Lowes also crash there. Acosta takes the lead ahead of Garcia, Arbolino and Lopez. After the first lap Acosta leads ahead of Arbolino, Garcia, Roberts, Lopez and Dixon.

2nd lap: Acosta is already 1.6 sec ahead of Tony Arbolino. 3rd Garcia ahead of Roberts, D. Binder, v/d Goorbergh. But then Dixon and Lopez crash.

4th lap: Acosta already 1.9 sec ahead of Arbolino. 1.1 sec behind Garcia in third place. 4th Roberts ahead of v/d Goorbergh. Then the Briton Jake Dixon, who had recovered after the first crash, crashed. First Turn 4, then Turn 12.

Alcoba did not complete the long lap and now gets a second long lap penalty.

6th lap: Acosta distanced Arbolino by 2.1 sec. 3rd Garcia ahead of Roberts, v/d Goorbergh, Gonzalez, Binder, Baltus, Ramirez, Salac, Foggia and Aldeguer.

8th lap: Acosta already 2.4 sec ahead of Arbolino. Garcia 2.4 sec behind. Alcoba turns into the long-lap, goes into the gravel beside the track at 5 km/h, and overturns!

10th lap: Acosta already 3,246 sec ahead of Arbolino. Garcia and Rberts fight hard for 3rd place. 5th place: Gonzalez ahead of v/d Goorbergh, Binder, Baltus, Ramirez and Salax. 11th Foggia. 12th Aldeguer.

11th lap: Roberts in 3rd place.

12th lap: Acosta wins ahead of Arbolino.

Result Moto2 World Championship round India, 24.9.

1st Acosta, Kalex, 12 Rdn

2nd Arbolino, Kalex, + 3.543

3rd Roberts

4th Garcia

5th Gonzalez

6th v/d Goorbergh

7th D. Binder

8th Baltus

9. ramnirez

10th Salac

11. foggia

12. aldeguer, boscoscuro

13th Guevara

14th Arenas

15. kelly