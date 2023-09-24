Buddh Circuit: Abandoned after start of Moto2 race

Five riders were affected by the Moto2 mass crash in the first corner, which was caused by Jeremy Alcoba.

Just like in the sprint of the MotoGP class on Sajstag, there was an incident right after the Moto2 start at the Indian GP today in the first corner. Jeremy Alcoba from the Gresini team crashed and took four colleagues with him.

1st lap: A couple of crashes occur in the first corner with Alcoba, Ramirez, Vietti, Hada and Chantra. Dixon takes over first place ahead of Arbolino, Acosta, Garcia, Binder and Riberts, v/d Goorbergh.

Arbolino has never led a Grand Prix since Le Mans. But now he takes over first place. But then the red flag comes out. Malefactor Alcoba caused the accident. And since there are no substitute machines, it is possible that not all participants will be able to start again at the restart. At the moment, repairs are being carried out frantically in the pits.

It is questionable whether Chantra's Kalex can be made ready to race again. Vietti was injured and his participation in the restart was uncertain. Then it turns out: Vietti and Hada are missing at the restart, but Chantra rolls back onto the grid.

Alcoba has to take a long-lap penalty in the race.