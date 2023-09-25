Pedro Acosta: With giant strides towards the world championship title

The Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit ended in style for the Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 team. Pedro Acosta once again proved his superiority. The "Shark of Mazarrón" led the race, which had to be stopped and restarted after a mass crash in the first corner, from start to finish and celebrated an unchallenged victory.

The 19-year-old Spaniard came away well from the start line and took the holeshot, then set his own pace. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider set the fastest lap of the race, extending his lead to more than 3.5 seconds and taking his sixth win of the year. Acosta now holds 236 points and leads the Moto2 World Championship by 39 points over Tony Arbolino.

Although he is still suffering from his shoulder injury and therefore finished last in qualifying, Albert Arenas took two World Championship points. However, on the demanding track, which claimed its victims, the Spaniard benefited from the many retirements. In 33 degrees and high humidity that demanded everything of him, he finished 14th. The 2020 Moto3 World Champion also occupies 14th place in the World Championship standings.

"This weekend was a real challenge for all teams and riders due to the temperatures and high humidity," team manager Aki Ajo refers to the extreme conditions. "We are happy that Pedro has taken another win. He has shown once again the level he is at at the moment, how focused he is and how he can maintain his consistency time and time again."

He continued, "We also have to be happy that Albert was able to take part in the race at all and even finished in the points in the end. After the injury in Misano, we weren't sure if he would be able to race in India, but he made it through the weekend. We hope the injury will be less of a problem for him next week in Japan."

Result Moto2 World Championship round India (24.9.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 12 Rdn in 22:29.844 min.

2nd Arbolino, Kalex, + 3.543 sec

3rd Roberts, Kalex, + 6.506

4th Garcia, Kalex, + 7.377

5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 7,903

6th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 11,437

7th D. Binder, Kalex, + 11,644

8th Baltus, Kalex, + 12,225

9th Ramirez, Kalex, + 12,578

10th Salac, Kalex, + 12,790

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 13,262

12th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 14,051

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 15,250

14th Arenas, Kalex, + 20,917

15th Kelly, Kalex, + 23,286

Moto2 World Championship standings after 13 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 236 points. 2. Arbolino 197. 3. Dixon 146. 4. Canet 116. 5. Lopez 116. 6. Vietti 106. 7. Salac 97. 8. Gonzalez 94. 9. Chantra 89. 10. Aldeguer 88. 11. Garcia 76. 12. Ogura 75. 13. Lowes 74. 14. Arenas 61. 15. Roberts 56. 16. Baltus 47. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. Bendsneyder 22. 19. D. Binder 22. 20. Foggia 18. 21. Tulovic 12. 22. Ramirez 11. 23. Pasini 11. 24. v/d Goorbergh 10. 25. Guevara 6. 26. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex 320 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 159. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 297 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing, 271. 3rd GT Trevisan SpeedUp, 204. 4th Pons Wegow Los40, 192. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, 164. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar, 152. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 130. 8th Fantic Racing, 106. 9th Correos Prepago Yamaha Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 94. 10. Italtrans Racing 74. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 57. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 34. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 11. 15. Forward Team 1.