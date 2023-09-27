Moto2 World Championship Many changes of scenery and surprises

In the Moto2 World Championship, which like Moto3 will be contested with Pirelli tyres (instead of Dunlop) in 2024, no rider duo remains unchanged. SPEEDWEEK.com asked the teams in India about the latest transfer activities.

The Italian QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 team will compete in 2023 with the rider duo Filip Salač and Jeremy Alcoba. But team owner Nadia Padovani and Commercial Director Carlo Merlini have a new rider duo for 2024. Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba, who caused the first-corner crash at the Buddh Circuit and will have no future with the ambitious Gresini team after his current 17th World Championship position (he collected 33 points in twelve races), must go. World Championship seventh-placed Filip Salač has long since signed with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team as Sam Lowes' successor, where he will ride alongside World Championship runner-up Tony Arbolino in 2024.

QJMOTOR Gresini is expected to ride in 2024 with the rider pairing of Albert Arenas (the 2020 Moto3 World Champion comes from the Red Bull Ajo team) and Manuel Gonzalez. The latter also received a lucrative offer from Fantic Racing, but by then he was already in agreement with Gresini.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was also being discussed by Gresini for the Moto2 World Championship, but it is said that the two years in MotoGP got into his head a bit, which is why the negotiations with Fantic have not yet been concluded.

Fantic Racing is still looking for a team-mate for Arón Canet after the departure of Spielberg GP winner Celestino Vietti (he is moving to Red Bull KTM-Ajo as Deniz Öncü's team-mate). The team confirmation is to be announced at the Japanese GP, and MotoE World Champion Mattia Casadei has also offered.

More news from the Moto2 World Championship: Luca Boscoscuro's Speed-up team tested a new carbon Moto2 chassis with Alonso Lopez at the Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya in early September. Former 250cc European champion and successful chassis manufacturer Luca Boscoscuro has been using carbon rear swingarms on his bikes for years.

At Speed-uo, Alonso Lopez and Fermin Aldeguer are again under contract, but the latter wanted to leave - and auditioned at Fantic, for example.

Teo Martín's new MT Helmets - MSi-Moto2 team, which was previously involved in the Moto3 World Championship, has taken over the Moto2 slots from Sito Pons for 2024 and also the two Moto3 slots.

eam owner Martín wanted to move up his top Moto3 rider Diogo Moreira, but he had already signed with Italtrans during the summer break. So MTHelmets-MSi has now opted for the prominent rider duo of Ai Ogura, 2022 Moto2 runner-up, and Sergio Garcia, 2022 Moto3 runner-up.

The Yamaha-funded Master Camp Moto2 team has made a big catch after the departure of Manuel Gonzalez - it is about to reach an agreement with Moto3 World Championship bronze medallist Ayumu Sasaki (22), who has already won two Moto3 World Championship races and apparently sees no future at Liqui Moly Husqvarna.

Sasaki is a good fit for the Yamaha Camp Team, as Yamaha is said to have even given him faint hopes of a place in the hoped-for new Yamaha MotoGP customer team (of Valentino Rossi?) for 2025. Besides, Yamaha always wants to have a fast Asian in the team, which did not work out in the first two years.

By the way: With Pedro Acosta, only one Moto2 rider is moving up to the MotoGP World Championship for 2024. Because Tony Arbolino's hopes for the second place at Gresini Ducati next to Alex Márquez have long since been dashed.

At Liqui Moly Husqvarna, Darryn Binder is fixed. His team mate will probably be the 18-year-old Australian Senna Agius, who leads the Moto2 European Championship but has lacked the necessary speed in the World Championship so far and will now replace Lukas Tulovic (broken collarbone in India) in Japan.

At Hiroshi Aoyama's Honda Asia Team, Ai Ogura will be replaced by former Moto3 rider Mario Aji from Malaysia.

The Dutch RW Racing Team will continue with the duo Barry Baltus and Zonta van den Goorbergh and Kalex.

The 2024 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Celestino Vietti, Deniz Öncü (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Darryn Binder, Senna Agius? (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Jaume Masia (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez, Albert Arenas (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig? Yerah Ruiz? Sean Dylan Kelly? (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta v/d Goorbergh (Kalex)



MTHelmet's MSI Team

Ai Ogura, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Diogo Moreira (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Arón Canet, Fabio Di Giannantonio? Mattia Casadei? (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Joe Roberts, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Mario Aji (Kalex)



Elf Marc VDS Racing

Filip Salač, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Ayumu Sasaki, Kohta Nozane? (Kalex)

The 2023 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Albert Arenas, Pedro Acosta (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Lukas Tulovic, Darryn Binder (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Taiga Hada (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2.

Filip Salač, Jeremy Alcoba (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig, Marcos Ramirez (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta v/d Goorbergh (Kalex).



Pons Wegow Los40

Aron Canet, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Joe Roberts (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Celestino Vietti, Borja Gomez (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Sean Dylan Kelly, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Ai Ogura (Kalex)



Elf Marc VDS Racing

Sam Lowes, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Manuel González, Kohta Nozane (Kalex)