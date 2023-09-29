Moto2 teams 2024: Tug-of-war over Fermin Aldeguer

Some top Moto2 teams like Master Camp and Fantic Racing have not yet confirmed their rider duos for 2024. The top riders are being courted fiercely.

Events on the transfer market in the Moto2 World Championship class continue to roll over. First, SPEEDWEEK.com was able to exclusively announce six days ago that Moto3 World Championship title contender Ayumu Sasaki will surprisingly leave the German Liqui Moly Husqvarna team and contest the Moto2 World Championship with Yamaha's Master Camp team in 2024.

Now another, but failed coup of the Master Camp team around Ángel "Gelete" Nieto has been announced: The team has even inquired with Moto2 World Championship race winner Somkiat Chantra, who, however, will remain with Hiroshi Aoyama's Honda Asia team.

The fact is that Sasaki will move to the Master Camp team. The Master Camp team plans to announce the new rider duo for 2024 before the Motegi weekend.

Fact: The up-and-coming Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez (now eighth in the World Championship) will switch to Gresini Racing.

The Fantic Racing team has already parted company with the hopeless Spaniard Borja Gomez before the Japanese GP, who is said not to have delivered the promised dowry. Therefore, new MotoE World Champion Mattia Casadei will ride the remaining races alongside Celestino Vietti at Fantic.

Who will ride alongside newcomer Arón Canet at Fantic in 2024 is still open. Diggia" Giannantonio also remains a contender.

Fantic team headmaster Stefano Bedon and new team manager Roberto Locatelli, 125cc world champion in 2000, would like to hire 18-year-old exceptional rider Fermin Aldeguer, the 2021 European Moto2 champion. Casadei could also be considered if he achieves pleasing results in the overseas races.

However, Speed-up team owner Luca Boscoscuro told SPEEDWEEK.com in Japan: "We'll ride with Alonso Lopez and Fermin Aldeguer also in 2024."

But Aldeguer is entertaining thoughts of leaving because he thinks the Boscoscuro machine, unlike the Kalex, is not competitive on all tracks.

Aldeguer would only have been able to leave the speed-up team without any problems if no Boscoscuro rider had been among the top 5 in the World Championship in the summer. But Lopez, already third three times and second once this year, is holding on to fifth in the WRC after 13 Grand Prix.

"But if Aldeguer wants to leave, you won't be able to stop him by force," said an opposing team boss.

The 2024 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Celestino Vietti, Deniz Öncü (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Darryn Binder, Senna Agius? (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Jaume Masiá (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez, Albert Arenas (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig? Yerah Ruiz? Sean Dylan Kelly? (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Kalex)



MTHelmet's MSI Team

Ai Ogura, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Diogo Moreira (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Arón Canet, Fabio Di Giannantonio? Mattia Casadei? (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Joe Roberts, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Mario Aji (Kalex)



Elf Marc VDS Racing

Filip Salač, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Ayumu Sasaki, Kohta Nozane? (Kalex)

The 2023 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Albert Arenas, Pedro Acosta (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Lukas Tulovic, Darryn Binder (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Taiga Hada (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2.

Filip Salač, Jeremy Alcoba (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig, Marcos Ramirez (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta v/d Goorbergh (Kalex).



Pons Wegow Los40

Aron Canet, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Joe Roberts (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Celestino Vietti, Borja Gomez (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Sean Dylan Kelly, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Ai Ogura (Kalex)



Elf Marc VDS Racing

Sam Lowes, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Manuel González, Kohta Nozane (Kalex)