Official: Sasaki 2024 in the VR46 Master Camp Team

What has already been announced is now official. Ayumu Sasaki will leave the Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Team and move up to the Moto2 World Championship in 2024 with the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team.

Originally, Ayumu Sasaki, who is currently fighting for the Moto3 World Championship title in the German Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP team, was scheduled to move up to the Moto2 class within the team in 2024. But the Japanese rider decided otherwise and will instead make his Moto2 debut in the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team.

After seven years in the quarter-litre class, the two-time GP winner is looking forward to the new challenge: "I am very proud to become part of the Yamaha family. I thank them for this opportunity," announced the 22-year-old Japanese.

Sasaki explained his team change as follows: "For me it is a big step that I have been looking at for a long time. I have been looking for a strong team to take this step and now I have found it. My goal is to fight and then hopefully we can deliver decent performances."

On top of that, Yamaha is quietly raising Sasaki's hopes of riding the MotoGP World Championship in a new Yamaha customer team by 2025 at the latest.

The 2024 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Celestino Vietti, Deniz Öncü (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Darryn Binder, Senna Agius? (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Jaume Masiá (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez, Albert Arenas (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig? Yerah Ruiz? Sean Dylan Kelly? (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Kalex)



MTHelmet's MSI Team

Ai Ogura, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Diogo Moreira (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Arón Canet, Fabio Di Giannantonio? Mattia Casadei? (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Joe Roberts, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Mario Aji (Kalex)



Elf Marc VDS Racing

Filip Salač, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Ayumu Sasaki, Kohta Nozane? (Kalex)





