Official: Sasaki 2024 in the VR46 Master Camp Team
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Originally, Ayumu Sasaki, who is currently fighting for the Moto3 World Championship title in the German Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP team, was scheduled to move up to the Moto2 class within the team in 2024. But the Japanese rider decided otherwise and will instead make his Moto2 debut in the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team.
After seven years in the quarter-litre class, the two-time GP winner is looking forward to the new challenge: "I am very proud to become part of the Yamaha family. I thank them for this opportunity," announced the 22-year-old Japanese.
Sasaki explained his team change as follows: "For me it is a big step that I have been looking at for a long time. I have been looking for a strong team to take this step and now I have found it. My goal is to fight and then hopefully we can deliver decent performances."
On top of that, Yamaha is quietly raising Sasaki's hopes of riding the MotoGP World Championship in a new Yamaha customer team by 2025 at the latest.
The 2024 Moto2 grid
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Celestino Vietti, Deniz Öncü (Kalex)
Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing
Darryn Binder, Senna Agius? (Kalex)
Pertamina Mandalika SAG
Bo Bendsneyder, Jaume Masiá (Kalex)
QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2
Manuel Gonzalez, Albert Arenas (Kalex)
Forward Racing
Alex Escrig? Yerah Ruiz? Sean Dylan Kelly? (Forward)
Fieten Olie RW Racing GP
Barry Baltus, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Kalex)
MTHelmet's MSI Team
Ai Ogura, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)
Italtrans Racing Team
Dennis Foggia, Diogo Moreira (Kalex)
Beta Tools Speed Up Racing
Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)
Fantic Racing
Arón Canet, Fabio Di Giannantonio? Mattia Casadei? (Kalex)
Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team
Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)
OnlyFans American Racing
Joe Roberts, Rory Skinner (Kalex)
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Somkiat Chantra, Mario Aji (Kalex)
Elf Marc VDS Racing
Filip Salač, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)
Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
Ayumu Sasaki, Kohta Nozane? (Kalex)
The 2023 Moto2 grid
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Albert Arenas, Pedro Acosta (Kalex)
Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing
Lukas Tulovic, Darryn Binder (Kalex)
Pertamina Mandalika SAG
Bo Bendsneyder, Taiga Hada (Kalex)
QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2.
Filip Salač, Jeremy Alcoba (Kalex)
Forward Racing
Alex Escrig, Marcos Ramirez (Forward)
Fieten Olie RW Racing GP
Barry Baltus, Zonta v/d Goorbergh (Kalex).
Pons Wegow Los40
Aron Canet, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)
Italtrans Racing Team
Dennis Foggia, Joe Roberts (Kalex)
Beta Tools Speed Up Racing
Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)
Fantic Racing
Celestino Vietti, Borja Gomez (Kalex)
Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team
Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)
OnlyFans American Racing
Sean Dylan Kelly, Rory Skinner (Kalex)
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Somkiat Chantra, Ai Ogura (Kalex)
Elf Marc VDS Racing
Sam Lowes, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)
Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
Manuel González, Kohta Nozane (Kalex)