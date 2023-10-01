Motegi: Victory for Somkiat Chantra - 3rd Acosta

In the 14th of 20 Moto2 World Championship rounds, Honda Asia rider Somkiat Chantra won at the Twin Ring Motegi. Pedro Acosta extended his World Championship lead with third place.

At Honda's home race, Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura, two riders from the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, secured the first two starting positions. World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed the front row. Two-time season winner Jake Dixon from the GASGAS Aspar Team made it to third place on the grid after an arduous diversions through Q1, while World Championship runner-up Tony Arbolino (ELF Marc VDS) was unable to get past 13th place in Qualifying 2. Spielberg winner Celestino Vietti was absent from the Fantic team and was replaced by new MotoE World Champion Mattia Cadasei.

After the Indian GP, the championship standings were as follows: 1st Acosta 236 points. 2. Arbolino 197. 3. Dixon 146. 4. Canet 116. 5. Lopez 116. 6. Vietti 106. 7. Salac 97. 8. Gonzalez 94. 9. Chantra 89. 10. Aldeguer 88. 11. Garcia 76. 12. Ogura 75. So it was clear: the world championship title will now be decided between Pedro Acosta (Red Bull Ajo KTM) and Tony Arbolino (ELF Marc VDS).

German Lukas Tulovic was absent in Japan after suffering not only a broken collarbone but also a foot injury in India.

Somkiat Chantra took the lead after the start ahead of Ogura, Lopez, Lowes, Salac, Acosta, Gonzalez, Roberts, Garcia. 12th Arbolini.

1st lap: Chantra leads ahead of Dixon, Lopez, Ogura, Lowes, 6th Acosta. 7th Salac ahead of Gonzalez, Garcoa, Roberts. 11th Arbolino. 12. v/d Goorbergh. Second placed Alonso Lopez has to take two long lap penalties!

2nd lap: Chantra already 1,5 sec ahead of Ogura and 1,9 sec ahead of Lopez. 4th Dixon. 5th Acosta. 11th Arbolino.

4th lap: Chantra (Honda Team Asia) has already pulled away from his team mate Ogora by 2,164 sec. 3rd Acosta, who is 3 sec behind the leader. 4th Dixon. 5th Salac. 6th Lowes ahead of Lopez, who served the first long lap penalty. He lost about 1.5 sec in the process. 11th Arbolino, 6.6 sec behind leader Chantra.

6th lap: Lopez is only in 10th position after the second long lap penalty. 12th Arbolino, who was already 39 points behind leader Acosta before this race.

7th lap: Chantra now already 2 sec ahead of Ogura. 3rd Acosta, 1.2 sec behind. Salac and Dixon battle for 4th, Dixon extends lead after your mistake by Salac, Lowes passes for 4th and crashes in the last sector at Turn 13, then Joe Roberts rides out into the gravel. 10th Arbolino.

Lap 8: Chantra leads by 2.4 sec from Ogura. 3rd Aciosta ahead of Dixon, Salac, Garcia, Gonzalez, Lopez, Ramirez. 10th Arbolino. 11 Canet. 12th Darryn Binder.

9th lap: Aldeguer crashes with the Boscoscuro in Kuve 10.

10th lap: Dennis Foggia crashes in turn 9. Chantra now 2,2 sec ahead of Ogura. 3rd Acosta, 1.4 sec behind. 9th Arbolino. Sergio Garcia crashes in turn 3.

11th lap: Chantra now 2.3 sec ahead of Ogura. 3rd Acosta. 4th Dixon. 5th Salac. 6th Gonzalez. 7. Ramirez. 8. Lopez. 9. Arbolino. 10. Canet. 11. v/d Goorbergh.

Lap 12: 12th Arbolino, who hasn't won a race since Le Mans, now 11th behind v/d Goorbergh. But Chantra now only 1.4 sec ahead of Ogura. Acosta 1.3 sec behind.

Lap 14: Thailand's Chantra keeps 1.5 sec ahead of Ogura. Acista 1,5 sec behind. 4th Dixon. 5th Salac.

Lap 16: Acosta does not give up hope for 2nd place. He is now only 1.4 sec behind local hero Ogura.

17th lap: Chantra leads 1,2 sec ahead of Ogura. Acosta 1,4 sec behind the Japanese. 12th Arbolino.

19th lap: Chantra wins ahead of Ogura and Acosta.

