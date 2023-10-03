Honda Asia: Superior double victory at home race

Somikat Chantra and Ai Ogura had a real runaway success at the Japanese Grand Prix: dominance in practice, first and second place on the grid and, to top it all off, an undisputed double victory.

At the Grand Prix of Japan, Team Idemitsu Honda Asia celebrated a clear double victory in the Moto2 class and thus let the disaster of the Indian Grand Prix be forgotten, when both riders failed to score points after crashes and defects through no fault of their own.

Team manager Hiroshi Aoyama rejoiced: "A historic double victory, a brilliant race, nothing more is possible! A perfect day, and at our home race. Now there are six races to go and we will keep pushing."

Thailand's Somikat Chantra dominated throughout the weekend: Best time in all practice sessions, pole position, track record, fastest lap in the race, un lead from start to finish and win by 1.35 sec. "It feels good to be back on the podium after such a long time," said the weekend's dominator, who last stood on the podium more than a year ago at the Austrian GP after finishing second. It was his second Moto2 win after the 2022 Indonesian GP.

"I didn't expect to win this race. After the first lap I was 0.6 seconds ahead. I tried to increase the gap, but towards the end of the race Ogura was catching up more and more. I had difficulties and almost crashed several times, but I still managed to win in the end." With this win, Chantra moves up from ninth to sixth in the intermediate world championship standings.

Japan's Ai Ogura took second place on the grid in qualifying, also turned second on the grid, but was overtaken by Jake Dixon and Alonso Lopez in the interim before settling into second place and chasing down his teammate. Towards the end of the race he was able to close the gap from more than two seconds at times to 1.2 sec. but he was unable to get within striking distance of Chantra by the time he crossed the finish line.

With a lead of 1.7 seconds over World Championship leader Pedro Acosta, he secured second place without any danger. "I tried to catch Chantra but I couldn't, he was the fastest rider this weekend. Second place at my home race is excellent, even though a home win was expected of me. Now Chantra has won my home race and I am second. Maybe it will be the other way round at the Thailand race in a month's time." Ogura also makes a jump in the World Championship standings, from 12th to 10th intermediate.