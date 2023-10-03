Pedro Acosta (3rd): "Couldn't catch up".

After a tactical race without unnecessary risks, Pedro Acosta secured 3rd place in Motegi, further extending his World Championship lead. With a lead of 50 points, he is on course for the title.

With a third place at the Japanese Grand Prix, Pedro Acosta extended his lead in the World Championship standings by a further eleven points and now has a 50-point advantage over rival Tony Arbolino and as many as 93 over third-placed Jake Dixon - with six races still to run. Even though nothing has been decided yet, the rider from the Red Bull KTM Ajo team is clearly on course for the world championship.

Acosta started from the second row of the grid in Motegi from fourth place, got trapped and had to drop back to sixth position. Within a few laps he had moved back up to third position, while his rival Tony Arbolino was not among the top ten. Acosta therefore took no further risks and secured third place on the podium with a two-second lead over fourth-placed Jake Dixon behind Honda Asia's Somikat Chantra and Ai Ogura, who celebrated an uncontested one-two.

"We said before the race that it was important to get through the first few laps and then convert good pace into a good finish. Acosta doesn't need to fight for the win in every race, it's much more important to get points in every race," summed up a satisfied team manager Aki Ajo.

"After I got caught at the start and fell back, I couldn't catch up with the leaders," Acosta described. "But a podium in Japan is a good result, especially after a weekend that didn't go quite as we would have liked but where we were still competitive. We will work on improving further for the next race in Indonesia in a fortnight."

Moto2 race result, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 19 Rdn in 35:19.273 min.

2nd Ogura, Kalex, + 1.353 sec

3rd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.080

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 5.065

5th Salac, Kalex, + 10,492

6th Gonzalez, + 12,961

7th Ramirez, Kalex, + 14,352

8th Canet, Kalex, + 16,360

9. v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 17,692

10th D. Binder, Kalex, + 19,405

11th Arbolino, Kalex, + 20,661

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 20,809

13th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 21.303

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 21,477

15th Baltus, Kalex, + 24,032

Moto2 World Championship standings after 14 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 252 points. 2. Arbolino 202. 3. Dixon 159. 4. Canet 124. 5. Lopez 119. 6. Chantra 114. 7. Salac 108. 8. Vietti 106. 9. Gonzalez 104. 10. Ogura 95. 11. Aldeguer 88. 12. Garcia 76. 13. Lowes 74. 14. Arenas 61. 15. roberts 60. 16. baltus 48. 17. j. alcoba 33. 18. d. binder 28. 19. bendsneyder 22. 20. ramirez 20. 21. foggia 18. 22. v/d goorbergh 17. 23. tulovic 12. 24. pasini 11. 25. guevara 8. 26. kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 345 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 162. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 313 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 276. 3rd Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 209. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 207. 5th Pons Wegow Los40, 200. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 167. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 141. 8th Fantic Racing 106. 9th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 104. 10. Italtrans Racing 78. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 40. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 20. 15. Forward Team 1.