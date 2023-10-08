Moto2 field 2024: Last places still available

Numerous places are being filled in the Moto2 World Championship for 2024. SPEEDWEEK.com provides an overview of the current state of affairs on the transfer market.

This week, the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team officially announced that Darryn Binder will be granted a second Moto2 season. Lukas Tulovic, on the other hand, has to vacate his seat, his successor will be 18-year-old Moto2 European Championship leader Senna Agius. As reported, Moto3 World Championship title contender Ayumu Sasaki is leaving the German team for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team. This was also officially confirmed at the weekend in Motegi.

The up-and-coming Master Camp Kalex rider Manuel Gonzalez (now ninth in the World Championship), on the other hand, will switch to Gresini Racing and become a teammate of Albert Arenas (the 2020 Moto3 World Champion comes from Red Bull KTM Ajo).

The Fantic Racing team had actually parted company with hopeless Spaniard Borja Gomez before the Japanese GP, who is said to have failed to deliver the promised dowry. Therefore, the new MotoE World Champion Mattia Casadei will ride the remaining races alongside Celestino Vietti at Fantic. However, because Spielberg winner Vietti suffered a pelvic injury in India, Gomez came back in Motegi.

Who will drive for Fantic in 2024 alongside newcomer Arón Canet is still open. Fabio Di Giannantonio also remains a contender, although he said in Motegi: "At the moment, the priority and the main goal is to stay in MotoGP. But clearly, if there are no more places available, we will consider other options."

Fantic team headmaster Stefano Bedon and new team manager Roberto Locatelli, the 2000 125cc world champion, would like to bring in the exceptional 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer, the 2021 European Moto2 champion. Casadei could also be considered if he achieves pleasing results in the overseas races.

However, Speed-up team owner Luca Boscoscuro told SPEEDWEEK.com in Japan: "We'll ride with Alonso Lopez and Fermin Aldeguer also in 2024."

But Aldeguer is entertaining thoughts of leaving because he thinks the Boscoscuro machine, unlike the Kalex, is not competitive on all tracks.

Aldeguer would only have been able to leave the speed-up team without any problems if no Boscoscuro rider had been among the top 5 in the World Championship in the summer. But Lopez, already third three times and second once this year, is holding on to fifth in the WRC after 14 Grand Prix.

"But if Aldeguer wants to leave, you won't be able to stop him by force," said an opposing team boss.

Teo Martín's new MT Helmets - MSi-Moto2 team, previously involved in the Moto3 World Championship, has taken over Sito Pons' Moto2 slots for 2024, along with the two MotoE World Championship slots.

Team owner Teo Martín wanted his top Moto3 rider Diogo Moreira to move up, but he had already signed with Italtrans during the summer break. So MTHelmets-MSi opted for the prominent rider duo of Ai Ogura, 2022 Moto2 runner-up, and Sergio Garcia, 2022 Moto3 runner-up.

At Hiroshi Aoyama's Honda Asia Team, Ai Ogura will be replaced by former Moto3 rider Mario Aji from Indonesia.

At the Dutch RW Racing Team it is certain that the duo Barry Baltus (B) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (NL) and Kalex will continue, even if the new contract with the only 17-year-old Indian GP sixth-placed van den Goorbergh has not yet been signed.

The 2024 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Celestino Vietti, Deniz Öncü (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Darryn Binder, Senna Agius (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Jaume Masiá (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez, Albert Arenas (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig? Yerah Ruiz? Sean Dylan Kelly? (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Kalex)



MTHelmet's MSI Team

Ai Ogura, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Diogo Moreira (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Arón Canet, Fabio Di Giannantonio? Mattia Casadei? (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Joe Roberts, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Mario Aji (Kalex)



Elf Marc VDS Racing

Filip Salač, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Ayumu Sasaki, ? (Kalex)

The 2023 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Albert Arenas, Pedro Acosta (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Lukas Tulovic, Darryn Binder (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Taiga Hada (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2.

Filip Salač, Jeremy Alcoba (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig, Marcos Ramirez (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta v/d Goorbergh (Kalex).



Pons Wegow Los40

Aron Canet, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Joe Roberts (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Celestino Vietti, Borja Gomez (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Sean Dylan Kelly, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Ai Ogura (Kalex)



Elf Marc VDS Racing

Sam Lowes, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Manuel González, Kohta Nozane (Kalex)