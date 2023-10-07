Ai Ogura remains an HRC rider even with MT helmets

Ai Ogura, Moto2 runner-up at Honda Asia in 2022, remains a Honda personnel reserve for MotoGP. HRC has sought a new team for him for strategic reasons.

Many pundits in the paddock wonder why Japanese rider Ai Ogura has been looking for a team since the summer, although the Asians are said to have a great deal of loyalty to HRC and last year's Moto2 title contender from the Idemitsu Honda Asia team under team boss Hiroshi Aoyama, the 2009 250cc world champion, lacks nothing. And most recently, this racing team even managed an undisputed double victory in Motegi!

So why did Ogura want to leave? Is he disappointed because HRC didn't transfer him to the LCR Honda MotoGP team for 2023 instead of Nakagami? Or is the Honda RC213V not powerful enough for him - and he is therefore looking for a way out of the Honda family?

All these speculations are wrong. But the Honda Asia Team is not centrally focused on success, it is meant to provide Asian talent from the various junior championships from the Idemitsu Asian Talent Cup to JuniorGP with opportunities for promotion to the World Championship, it serves as a walking school and waiting room for higher tasks. Ogura already competed in the Moto3 World Championship at Idemitsu Honda Asia and is now in his third year of Moto2 there. With his 22 years of age, he is thus barricading younger talents from advancing.

But the Honda Asia team always wants to offer opportunities to young riders from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, even though sometimes riders then fall through the rust because they don't have the riding level and speed for the World Championship.

Ogura, Chantra and Nakagami were an exception there. But Nakagami was also placed at Italtrans one day - and only won two Moto2 World Championship races there.

Now Honda Asia thought it was time to release Ogura from the family environment as well.

But the Japanese will also keep Ai Ogura under their wing when he contests next year's Moto2 World Championship for the Spanish MTHelmets - MSi team of Teo Martín, who has taken over the two places from Sito Pons and has Sergio Garcia, the 2022 Moto3 runner-up (on GASGAS), riding alongside Ogura.

According to research by SPEEDWEEK.com, Ogura will remain under contract with HRC as a personnel reserve. But HRC was looking for a kind of "farm team" as a training centre for Ogura, in order to be able to accommodate new riders from the Idemitsu Asian Talent Cup. From this Cup, Veda Pratama would definitely impose himself, who has already claimed three wins and a second place in four races this year. But he will only turn 15 on 13 November and therefore has to wait another three years before he can move up to the Moto3 World Championship.

However, Tatchakorn Buasri, for example, could be brought into the World Championship, who has already made four GP appearances, is now tenth in the JuniorGP and is thankfully already 22 years old. The Thai rides in the CEV with Team Honda Racing Thailand.

The HRC managers wanted to bring Ogura to a neutral Moto2 team with an HRC contract, for example to Marc VDS, to Italtrans, American Racing or RW Racing.

By neutral they mean all racing teams that have no direct connection to a motorbike factory. So Red Bull Ajo KTM, Aspar GASGAS, Liqui Moly Husky Intact, Yamaha Master Camp and Fantic Racing were not considered. This is because Fantic Motor and Yamaha supply each other with engines for the production bikes.

That's why Aki Ajo, for example, was unable to lure Ogura to KTM - he had to make do with Vietti as Acosta's replacement.

At Marc VDS, on the other hand, the deal with Ogura did not work out because it was offered too late, when Filip Salač was already under contract and it became clear that the World Championship runner-up Tony Arbolino would ride another year in Moto2.

Honda Asia, however, will only give up a title contender like Ogura with a heavy heart.

But the Japanese have no other choice. No Moto2 team would sign a contract with the partially overtaxed talents from the Asian Talent Cup. Hiroshi Aoyama has to train these Asians in his own racing team.

And since Nakagami will already be contesting his seventh MotoGP season with LCR-Honda in 2024, one can imagine: Ogura could take Taka's place there in 2025.

Moto2 race result, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 19 Rdn in 35:19.273 min.

2nd Ogura, Kalex, + 1.353sec

3rd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.080

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 5.065

5th Salac, Kalex, + 10,492

6th Gonzalez, + 12,961

7th Ramirez, Kalex, + 14,352

8th Canet, Kalex, + 16,360

9. v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 17,692

10th D. Binder, Kalex, + 19,405

11th Arbolino, Kalex, + 20,661

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 20,809

13th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 21.303

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 21,477

15th Baltus, Kalex, + 24,032

Moto2 World Championship standings after 14 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 252 points. 2. Arbolino 202. 3. Dixon 159. 4. Canet 124. 5. Lopez 119. 6. Chantra 114. 7. Salac 108. 8. Vietti 106. 9. Gonzalez 104. 10. Ogura 95. 11. Aldeguer 88. 12. Garcia 76. 13. Lowes 74. 14. Arenas 61. 15. roberts 60. 16. baltus 48. 17. j. alcoba 33. 18. d. binder 28. 19. bendsneyder 22. 20. ramirez 20. 21. foggia 18. 22. v/d goorbergh 17. 23. tulovic 12. 24. pasini 11. 25. guevara 8. 26. kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 345 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 162. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 313 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 276. 3rd Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 209. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 207. 5th Pons Wegow Los40, 200. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 167. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 141. 8th Fantic Racing 106. 9th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 104. 10. Italtrans Racing 78. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 40. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 20. 15. Forward Team 1.