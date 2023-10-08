Fantic Racing: Who will drive alongside Arón Canet in 2024?

The Italian Fantic Moto2 Racing Team is still looking for a replacement for the promising Italian after the departure of Spielberg GP winner and Rossi VR46 protégé Celestino Viettti (he will ride for Red Bull KTM Ajo in 2024 instead of Acosta).

Stefano Bedon, general manager of Fantic Racing, has turned down a number of top riders, including Manuel Gonzalez from the Yamaha Master Camp team, which has meanwhile strengthened itself for 2024 with Moto3 World Championship third Ayumu Sasaki.

Now Stefan Bedon, who himself ran a team in the 125cc World Championship for years and most recently supported Mirko Cecchini's Snipers Honda team, and Fantic Motor CEO Mariano Roman still have the following candidates on their lists: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fermin Aldeguer and MotoE World Champion Mattia Casadei, who, however, has no Moto2 experience and is therefore allowed to stand in for the hopeless Borja Gomez on the Kalex for the remainder of the season at Fantic to prove his worth.

But the Fantic contenders "Diggi" and Aldeguer also have their dark sides. It is an open secret in the paddock that the Fantic technical crew is resisting the Italian, and he was also dropped from the Moto2 plans at Gresini for this reason, it was heard. Di Giannantonio, who is still hoping for a MotoGP deal for 2024, has also been rebuffed at LCR-Honda. "He is unemployed for 2024 so far," a Ducati team member reported after the Japan GP.

And speedy Fermin Aldeguer, the European Moto2 champion on Boscoscuro 2021, wants to leave Luca Boscoscuro's speed-up team but has a contract for next season. Lawyers are now looking into whether the 18-year-old Spaniard and current World Championship eleventh place finisher and 2023 Silverstone GP winner can get out of his contract.

Moto2 race result, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 19 Rdn in 35:19.273 min.

2nd Ogura, Kalex, + 1.353 sec

3rd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.080

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 5.065

5th Salac, Kalex, + 10,492

6th Gonzalez, + 12,961

7th Ramirez, Kalex, + 14,352

8th Canet, Kalex, + 16,360

9. v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 17,692

10th D. Binder, Kalex, + 19,405

11th Arbolino, Kalex, + 20,661

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 20,809

13th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 21.303

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 21,477

15th Baltus, Kalex, + 24,032

Moto2 World Championship standings after 14 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 252 points. 2. Arbolino 202. 3. Dixon 159. 4. Canet 124. 5. Lopez 119. 6. Chantra 114. 7. Salac 108. 8. Vietti 106. 9. Gonzalez 104. 10. Ogura 95. 11. Aldeguer 88. 12. Garcia 76. 13. Lowes 74. 14. Arenas 61. 15. roberts 60. 16. baltus 48. 17. j. alcoba 33. 18. d. binder 28. 19. bendsneyder 22. 20. ramirez 20. 21. foggia 18. 22. v/d goorbergh 17. 23. tulovic 12. 24. pasini 11. 25. guevara 8. 26. kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 345 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 162. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 313 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 276. 3rd Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 209. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 207. 5th Pons Wegow Los40, 200. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 167. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 141. 8th Fantic Racing 106. 9th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 104. 10. Italtrans Racing 78. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 40. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 20. 15. Forward Team 1.