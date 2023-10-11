Martin Wimmer is 66: First Yamaha Cup winner 1978

Motorbike racer Martin Wimmer was the first Yamaha Cup winner in Germany 45 years ago on a Yamaha XS 400 cc in 1978. The 21-year-old student won five out of eight races and finished second once at the hill climb in Freiburg. Wimmer won the second race in Wunstorf, then twice at the Nürburgring, in Augsburg and at the Dahlem Binz race. The Munich native rode his first motorbike race in 1976 at the Rusel hill climb near Deggendorf.

"I went there on a production bike and came 15th or 16th," Wimmer recalls. "At the hillclimb race, I drove around the track very early on, as there were no race trainings there yet and the distance to the Hockenheimring was over 300 kilometres. I contested my first circuit race at the Fischereihafenrennen in Bremerhaven in 1977. I had read that Rolf Witthöft had won there with an off-road Zündapp and I also bought a Zündapp 125 cc," he went into more detail. "However, I didn't know that he was a Zündapp factory rider. My bike had 10 hp less, but I was lucky that it was raining during practice and there the track surface with the cobblestones is very slippery and slippery. Despite my lack of power, I was sensationally the fastest rider on the first row of the grid and I had read in the regulations that if a rider starts early, there will be a restart. As some riders started early, I stopped, but the race director did not make a restart. I then drove last behind the field and ended up third on the podium."

"I liked circuit racing because you can overtake opponents. I then read in Motorrad magazine that Yamaha was reorganising a one-make cup and I thought it was a cheap and good opportunity. I earned the money for the motorbike purchase of 5400 DM by selling pretzels for two weeks and earning 2500 DM in the Hacker tent at the Oktoberfest, and in December I worked for another month at a scrap dealer. I had already counted on being in the lead. I got 3000 DM for the overall win and 300 DM per race win in the eight races. Since I was able to sell the bike again at the end of the year, I rode a season for free when I first entered motorbike racing," calculates the later three-time GP winner.

"When the station wagons and helmets were distributed at the first Yamaha event, I was called first by Theo Hoffmann with start number 1 because I had registered first. I had to order the bike through the Yamaha dealer Spaett. The racer Helmut Lichtenberg was the workshop foreman there and he supported me technically. I drove the Yamaha in at the München-Ost motorway junction. There was a road cloverleaf at the motorway junction and I drove around to the right for two and a half hours, at the end I had no tread left on the tyre on the right-hand side. It was a good workout though."

"The highlight of that season was the Yamaha Cup race as a supporting programme at the German Grand Prix on the legendary Nordschleife from the Nürburgring in 1978. I then went to the Eifel in the summer holidays two weeks before the race and practised ten laps there every day. At the first timed practice of the Yamaha Cup, I drove a lap time of 10 minutes and 15 seconds and was 30 seconds faster than the second-placed Cup rider. The officials then disassembled my entire bike into all its parts and thought that the engine had been tuned. But I had only made a few adjustments to the chassis, which was allowed," Wimmer revealed. "In an inclined position, the manifold often touched down. I then swapped the right with the left manifold, this brought a few millimetres."

"At the end of the season, all I got from Yamaha was a cheque and a handshake. I then complained to Yamaha and Motorrad Spaett also spoke up for me and I then got a Production Racer via Mr Manfred Weihe, who was Yamaha's Germany boss. In 1979 I rode it in the Junior Cup and came second overall. In 1980, I took part in my first world championship race at the Nürburgring and scored my first world championship points with ninth place in the 250 cc class. In the 350 cc race, my Yamaha got stuck at the pit and I then watched the legendary duel between Jon Ekerold and Toni Mang from the side of the track."

"I have now met the Jon Ekerold again at the Hockenheim Classic. I also saw the 1987 Yamaha Cup winner, Bernd Herrmann from Walldorf near the Hockenheimring, at the Classic. I have good and bad memories of the Hockenheimring," says Wimmer. "In 1985 I won the rain race in the 250 cc class in front of world champion Freddie Spencer. I knew in the morning when it was raining that this was going to be my day. With the victory in Hockenheim, I had taken over the World Championship lead and ended up fourth in the World Championship. Two years later, after the Grand Prix victory in Jerez/Spain, I came to Hockenheim as the World Championship leader and crashed in the Sachs curve during practice. Due to an ankle injury I missed one race and finished tenth at the Salzburgring with a special boot from the Daytona-Frey company. At the end of the season I finished eighth in the World Championship. Unfortunately, the Helmut Frey recently passed away."

Martin Wimmer, who celebrates his 66th birthday on 11 October, is still a tinkerer and is currently developing an exhaust-free hydrogen 2-stroke engine. "After all, I already developed a mini block-type thermal power station with my sample engine from MZ more than ten years ago," emphasised the three-time Grand Prix winner and winner of the 8-hour race in Suzuka/Japan.



Congratulations and all the best for your birthday!