Comeback of Tulovic (23rd): "Almost no pain".
In his crash in FP3 of the Indian GP, Lukas Tulovic suffered fractures to his collarbone and metatarsal, and subsequently had to miss the Japanese GP. Barely three weeks after the accident, the Kalex rider from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team was declared "fit" again by the race doctors in Indonesia.
"I have recovered very well in the time after India. I have almost no pain on the bike, which is really positive. So again a big thanks to the doctors in India and the MotoGP doctors at Quirón. They did a fantastic job to get me back on the bike so well today," stressed "Tulo" after his first two practice sessions at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, which was previously unknown to him.
"I would say it was a positive day," was the 23-year-old German's conclusion on Friday afternoon. "It actually started well, I got to grips with the track quite well straight away. We just used FP1 to get to know the track, we didn't use any new soft tyres. We didn't use them until the second practice and made a very big step in terms of lap time."
"I slipped through a bit again at the end," Tulovic commented on his 23rd place (+ 1.461 sec) in Friday's combined timesheet. "So tomorrow we need another big step to get into Q2. But from my point of view that is definitely possible here. The track is fun, I feel good on the bike and I'm optimistic to make another step tomorrow."
Moto2 result, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13/10):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514
7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538
8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587
9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597
10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701
11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710
12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727
13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775
14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823
15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939
Also:
23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461
