Comeback of Tulovic (23rd): "Almost no pain".

Lukas Tulovic (Kalex) from Eberbach took to the track again for the first time on Friday in Mandalika and is now optimistic about the rest of the weekend. However, a big step is still necessary.

In his crash in FP3 of the Indian GP, Lukas Tulovic suffered fractures to his collarbone and metatarsal, and subsequently had to miss the Japanese GP. Barely three weeks after the accident, the Kalex rider from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team was declared "fit" again by the race doctors in Indonesia.

"I have recovered very well in the time after India. I have almost no pain on the bike, which is really positive. So again a big thanks to the doctors in India and the MotoGP doctors at Quirón. They did a fantastic job to get me back on the bike so well today," stressed "Tulo" after his first two practice sessions at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, which was previously unknown to him.

"I would say it was a positive day," was the 23-year-old German's conclusion on Friday afternoon. "It actually started well, I got to grips with the track quite well straight away. We just used FP1 to get to know the track, we didn't use any new soft tyres. We didn't use them until the second practice and made a very big step in terms of lap time."

"I slipped through a bit again at the end," Tulovic commented on his 23rd place (+ 1.461 sec) in Friday's combined timesheet. "So tomorrow we need another big step to get into Q2. But from my point of view that is definitely possible here. The track is fun, I feel good on the bike and I'm optimistic to make another step tomorrow."

Moto2 result, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13/10):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514

7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538

8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587

9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597

10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701

11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727

13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775

14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823

15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939



Also:

23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461

The complete results are available as usual on the SPEEDWEEK.com database.