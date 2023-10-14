Lukas Tulovic (26th): "Unfortunately too far away in the end".

"In the end, unfortunately, we were too far away today," was Lukas Tulovic's conclusion after his Q1 exit on Saturday. As twelfth in this first qualifying session, he was a good six tenths of a second off a Q2 entry. This means that he is only 12th on the grid for the Indonesian GP. "We improved by one second this morning compared to yesterday, which was very positive. But everything was really, really close together."

Indeed, for example, the front row of the grid in Q2 - led by pole-setter Aron Canet - was within just 0.019sec. World Championship leader Pedro Acosta was 4th, just 0.043 sec behind.

"I have a few passages where I struggle and other passages where I am very fast. But there is just a bit missing to put it all together. Especially in the last sector I lose way too much time," Tulovic knows. "The set-up change we tried in qualifying didn't quite pay off either, unfortunately. Hopefully we will find the right solution for Sunday and then show a good catch-up", added the Kalex rider from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team.

By the way: Team boss Jürgen Lingg hinted on Saturday in an interview with the colleagues of ServusTV that a cooperation in the MotoE World Championship could still come about with the rider from Eberbach in 2024. As is well known, the currently only German GP regular rider will lose his Moto2 place to Senna Agius after this season.

Moto2 result Q2, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Canet, Kalex, 1:34.155 min.

2nd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,003 sec

3rd Salac, Kalex, + 0.019

4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.043

5th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.071

6th Chantra, Kalex, + 0,161

7th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.189

8th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.227

9th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.233

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.256

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.374

12th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.418

13th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.449

14th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.458

15th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0,619

16th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,633

17th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.828

18th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.929



Also:

19th Ogura, Kalex

26th Tulovic, Kalex