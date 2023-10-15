Sovereign victory for Acosta - World Cup already decided?

Red Bull-KTM-Ajo rider Pedro Acosta triumphed in the 15th of 20 Moto2 World Championship races at the Mandalika Street Circuit. He is now 65 points ahead of Arbolino in the World Championship.

For Pedro Acosta, who had crashed on his second flying lap in FP1 at Mandalika on Friday and only finished in last place, it was all about keeping his title rival Tony Arbolino at bay after 4th place in qualifying (only 0.043 sec behind Canet) and extending his 50-point lead at the 15th of 20 Grand Prix.

This was the Moto2 result in Q2 at Mandalika: 1st Canet, Kalex, 1'34.155". 2nd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.003". 3rd Salac, Kalex, + 0.019. 4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.043. 5th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.071. 6th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.161. 7th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.189. 8th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.227. 9th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.233. 10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.256. Japan GP runner-up Ogura only roared away from 19th on the grid, he had crashed on Saturday and did not make Q2. Lukas Tulovic started the 22-lap race from 26th place.

A look at the World Championship standings: 1. Acosta 236 points. 2nd Arbolino 197. 3rd Dixon 146. 4th Canet 116. 5th Lopez 116. 6th Vietti 106. 7th Salac 97. 8th Gonzalez 94. 9th Chantra 89. 10th Aldeguer 88. 11th Garcia 76. 12th Ogura 75.

The exciting question: Can the Spaniard from the Sito-Pons team finally win his first Moto2 World Championship round after his fifth Moto2 pole position and 16 podiums (12x second, 4x third)? In Moto3, after all, he has six GP wins to his name.

Acosta catapulted to second place behind Canet right after the start. Alonso had his third crash of the weekend, Surra also fell off his bike.

1st lap: Acosta takes the lead ahead of Canet, Gonzalez. Arbolinbo, Aldeguer, Dixon, Chantra, Garcia, Roberts, D. Binder, Bendsneyder, v/d Goorbergh, 13th Lopez. and Baltus.

3rd lap: Acosta is half a second faster than Canet! The pole-setter is already 0.512 sec behind.

4th lap: Acosta now 0,610 sec ahead of Canet. Arbolilono 0.4 sec behind in 3rd place. 4th Gonzalez. 5th Adeguer. Ogura is only 19th after his long-lap penalty.

5th lap: Nozane crashes. Salac is also out of the race. Acosta now 0.605 sec ahead of Cabet. 3rd Aldeguer. 4th Gonzalez. 5th Arbolino. Acosta would thus extend his lead to 64 points! 21st Tulovic.

8th lap: Acosta does one fast lap after the other and is now 0.940 sec ahead of Canet. 3rd Aldeguer. 4th Gonzalez. 5th Arbolino. 6th Dixon, who is only 0.1 sec behind the man in front and attacks. 7. Chantra. 8 . Garcia. 9th Roberts. 10th Lowes. - 23rd Tulovic, + 18.4 sec.

9th lap: v/d Goorbergh retires after a wild highsider.

10th lap: Canet catches up again, but Acosta counters and passes 1.015 sec ahead of the Spaniard. Aldeguer 2,4 sec behind. 4th Gonzalez. 5th Arbolino. 6th Dixon, 7th Chantra, 8th Garcia. 8. Garcia. 9. Roberts. 10. Lowes. 11. Bendsneyder. 12. D. Binder. 17th Ogura, + 21,5 sec. 22nd Tulovic, + 24,902 sec.

13th lap: Acosta increased the gap to Canet to 1.394 sec. Aldeguer 2 sec behind Canet. 4th Gonzalez. 5th Arbolino, + 6,4 sec. Baltus in the pits.

14th lap: Canet now already 1,774 sec behind leader Acosta, he seems to have given up the fight for the victory. Aldeguer is putting Canet under pressure. Dixon shortly in front of Arbolino, but the Englishman makes a mistake in turn 16 and falls back again.

Lap 16: The faultless Acosta looks at a lead of 2,080 sec over Canet. One can already look forward to what results the exceptional rider will achieve in 2024 in the GASGAS-Tech3 team next to Augusto Fernández.

17th lap: Bendsneyder and Roberts argue, the Dutchman is pushed off the track in Turn 2. Roberts stays in P9, Bendsneyder drops back to P13.

Lap 18: Acosta now 2.810 sec ahead of Canet. 3rd Aldeguer only 0.5 sec behind. 4th Gonzalez. 5th Arbolino. 6th Dixon, 7th Chantra, 8th Garcia, 9th Roberts. 8. Garcia. 9. Roberts. 10. Lowes. 11th Foggia. 12. D. Binder. 13th Bendsneyder.

Lap 20: Dixon has pushed Arbolino (he nearly crashed in Turn 4!) to 6th place. Aldeguer is already 2 sec behind Canet.

22nd lap: Acosta increased the gap to Canet to 3 sec and finally wins clearly. He is now 65 points ahead of Arbolino in the World Championship and could already become World Champion in Australia (22.10.) or Thailand (29.10.).

Result Moto2 race, Mandalika, 15.10.

1st Acosta, Kalex, 22 laps

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 2,044 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 4.716

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 9.082

5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 9.309

6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11,721

7th Chantra, Kalex , + 13,181

8th Garcia, Kalex , + 15,095

9th Roberts, Kalex, + 18.296

10th Lowes, Kalex , + 19,165

11th Foggia, Kalex , + 19,589

12th Bendsneyder, Kalex , + 19,853

13th D. Binder, Kalex , + 19,986

14th Hada, Kalex , + 21,904

15th Arenas, Kalex , + 23.032

Also:

22nd Tulovic, Kalex , + 42.548

Moto2 World Championship standings after 15 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 277 points. 2. Arbolino 212. 3. Dixon 172. 4. Canet 144. 5. Chantra 123. 6. Lopez 119. 7. Gonzalez 115. 8. Salac 108. 9. Vietti 106. 10. Aldeguer 104. 11. Ogura 95. 12. Garcia 84. 13. Lowes 80. 14. Roberts 67. 15. Arenas 62. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. D. Binder 31. 19. Bendsneyder 26. 20. Foggia 23. 21. Ramirez 20. 22. v/d Goorbergh 17. 23. Tulovic 12. 24. Pasini 11. 25. Guevara 8. 26. Hada 2. 27. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex 370 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 178. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 339 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 292. 3rd Pons Wegow Los40, 228. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 223. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 218. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 180. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 141. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 115. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 90. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 43. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 28. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 20. 15. Forward Team 1.