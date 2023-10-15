Lukas Tulovic (22.): "Felt the forced break".

A tough weekend ended without points for Lukas Tulovic on Sunday in Mandalika. The rider of the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team was particularly hampered by his physical condition during his Moto2 comeback.

Less than three weeks after suffering fractures to his collarbone and metatarsal at the Indian GP, Lukas Tulovic got back on his Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team Kalex on Friday of the Indonesian GP.

But the 23-year-old German's Moto2 return was slow. On Saturday he failed to make it into Q2 and therefore had to settle for 26th on the grid. And the start of the 22-lap race did not develop optimally for the rider from Eberbach either: "I had a bit of bad luck in the first corner, as I had to avoid a rider who had fallen," reported "Tulo", who finished the first lap in penultimate place.

Tulovic got back on his feet, but his pursuit of catching up received another damper in the middle of the race: "I then made up for the lost metres, but then had a super fast highsider at the entrance of turn 7, which cost me time again."

In the further course of the race, Tulovic increasingly fought with blunt weapons, because: "After that, I felt the effects of the forced break and the injury. Because I couldn't train for three weeks, the last third of the race was enormously exhausting. I couldn't control the bike the way I wanted and just tried to finish the race. In the process, my foot in particular caused me pain."

TheGerman crossed the finish line 42.548 seconds behind race winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in 22nd place. Afterwards he sobered up: "After the injury it was of course not easy to pick up where I left off. We improved continuously, but it was not enough. The gap of one second per lap to the top wasn't big, but I still only ended up at the back of the field."

In the overall standings, Tulovic has collected twelve points in the 15 Moto2 races so far, putting him in 23rd place in the World Championship.

Result Moto2 race, Mandalika, 15.10.

1st Acosta, Kalex, 22 Rdn in 34:51,641 min (= 162,8 km/h)

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 2.044 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 4,716

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 9.082

5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 9.309

6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11,721

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 13,181

8th Garcia, Kalex, + 15,095

9th Roberts, Kalex, + 18.296

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 19,165

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 19,589

12th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 19,853

13th D. Binder, Kalex, + 19,986

14th Hada, Kalex, + 21,904

15th Arenas, Kalex, + 23.032



Also:

22nd Tulovic, Kalex, + 42.548

Moto2 World Championship standings after 15 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 277 points. 2. Arbolino 212. 3. Dixon 172. 4. Canet 144. 5. Chantra 123. 6. Lopez 119. 7. Gonzalez 115. 8. Salac 108. 9. Vietti 106. 10. Aldeguer 104. 11. Ogura 95. 12. Garcia 84. 13. Lowes 80. 14. Roberts 67. 15. Arenas 62. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. D. Binder 31. 19. Bendsneyder 26. 20. Foggia 23. 21. Ramirez 20. 22. v/d Goorbergh 17. 23. Tulovic 12. 24. Pasini 11. 25. Guevara 8. 26. Hada 2. 27. Kelly 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex 370 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 178. 3rd Forward 1.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 339 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 292. 3rd Pons Wegow Los40, 228. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 223. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 218. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 180. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 141. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 115. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 90. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 43. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 28. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 20. 15. Forward Team 1.