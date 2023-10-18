Seventh victory: Pedro Acosta reaches for the world championship title

Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took his seventh win of the season in Indonesia. With a good strategy he defied the hot conditions and extended his lead lap by lap.

Next year's MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta took his seventh victory of the season in the Indonesian GP in commanding style. He proved once again that he is ready for the premier class. The Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 rider secured the lead on the first lap. "The pace was very high in the first laps," Acosta described. "It was very hot, so I had to take care of the tyres from the first lap. When I took the lead, I was able to maintain my own pace well until the end."

During the 22 laps, the Spaniard steadily extended his lead over pole setter Aron Canet. Despite heavy tyre wear, Acosta steadily improved his pace and also set the fastest race lap. In the end, the World Championship leader crossed the finish line with a lead of three seconds over Canet.

Acosta and his team set up a clear strategy for the race, as the weekend did not start optimally for the title favourite with 4th place in qualifying. "It was Pedro's plan to take the lead in the first laps," explained team manager Aki Ajo. "We know it's even harder to control tyre temperature when you're not in front."

Leaving Indonesia with a 65-point lead in the standings, Acosta can wrap up the championship as early as the fourth-last event in Thailand at the end of October. For that to happen, the 19-year-old will need to be 75 points or more clear of Tony Arbolino, who finished only sixth at Mandalika, after the race in Buriram. But before that comes the race in Australia next Sunday.

Result Moto2 race, Mandalika, 15.10.

1st Acosta, Kalex, 22 Rdn in 34:51,641 min (= 162,8 km/h)

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 2.044 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 4,716

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 9.082

5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 9.309

6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11,721

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 13,181

8th Garcia, Kalex, + 15,095

9th Roberts, Kalex, + 18.296

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 19,165

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 19,589

12th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 19,853

13th D. Binder, Kalex, + 19,986

14th Hada, Kalex, + 21,904

15th Arenas, Kalex, + 23.032



Also:

22nd Tulovic, Kalex, + 42.548

Moto2 World Championship standings after 15 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 277 points. 2. Arbolino 212. 3. Dixon 172. 4. Canet 144. 5. Chantra 123. 6. Lopez 119. 7. Gonzalez 115. 8. Salac 108. 9. Vietti 106. 10. Aldeguer 104. 11. Ogura 95. 12. Garcia 84. 13. Lowes 80. 14. Roberts 67. 15. Arenas 62. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. D. Binder 31. 19. Bendsneyder 26. 20. Foggia 23. 21. Ramirez 20. 22. v/d Goorbergh 17. 23. Tulovic 12. 24. Pasini 11. 25. Guevara 8. 26. Hada 2. 27. Kelly 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex, 370 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 178. 3rd Forward 1.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 339 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 292. 3rd Pons Wegow Los40, 228. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 223. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 218. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 180. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 141. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 115. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 90. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 43. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 28. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 20. 15. Forward Team 1.