Phillip Island, Q2: Aldeguer dominates, Tulovic 24th.
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Fermin Aldeguer has so far kept a clean slate at the Australian GP. After setting the fastest time on Friday and the fastest lap in the third free practice session, the Boscoscuro rider also outpaced the competition in qualifying. With 1:31.888 min, the Spaniard not only set a new all-time lap record, but also distanced Aron Canet by 0.342 sec to second place. Aldeguer's team mate Alonso López completed the front row, but was already 0.684 sec behind the pole man.
While Aldeguer celebrated the third pole position of his Moto2 career, World Championship aspirants Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) had to settle for 5th and 8th.
With an outside temperature of just 18 degrees, the Australian track reached 32 degrees on Saturday morning. In Q1, Filip Salac (Gresini Racing), Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing), Barry Baltus (RW Racing) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Racing) secured tickets for Q2. Lukas Tulovic from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team, on the other hand, failed in Q1 and will have to start Sunday's Australian GP from 24th on the grid.
"In the third free practice we made a decent step. I felt good, but there was still too much missing to advance directly to Q2," the 23-year-old noted with a view to the combined timesheet of the free practice sessions. However, the rider from Eberbach was not able to improve again afterwards, because: "We made a major change to the bike, but unfortunately it didn't work well. Then I didn't really feel comfortable in qualifying and couldn't improve again as a result."
Moto2, Phillip Island, Q2 results (21/10):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:31.888 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.342 sec
3rd Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.684
4th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.696
5th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.745
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.791
7th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.881
8th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.000
9th Binder, Kalex, + 1,058
10th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 1,066
11th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,164
12th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,182
13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1,408
14th Arenas, Kalex, + 1,451
15th Baltus, Kalex, + 1,475
16th Chantra, Kalex, + 1,482
17th vd Goorbergh, Kalex, + 1,673
18th Salac, Kalex, + 1.740
Also:
24th Tulovic, Kalex, 1:33.917 min.
Moto3 results Q2, Phillip Island (21.10.):
1st Sasaki, Husqvarna, 1'36.539".
2nd Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.136 sec
3rd Nepa, KTM, + 0.216
4th Moreira, KTM, + 0.321
5th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.439
6th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.469
7th Öncü, KTM, + 0.491
8th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.607
9th Adrian Fernández, Honda, + 0.747
10th Perez, KTM, + 0.754
11th Holgado, KTM, + 0.764
12th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.839
13th Masia, KTM, + 0.860
14th Toba, Honda, + 0,926
15th Muñoz, KTM, + 0,974