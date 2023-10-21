Phillip Island, Q2: Aldeguer dominates, Tulovic 24th.

Boscoscuro ace Fermin Aldeguer also kept his nose in front in the Moto2 qualifying of the Australian GP and secured pole position. Lukas Tulovic was only 24th on the grid after a strategy error.

Fermin Aldeguer has so far kept a clean slate at the Australian GP. After setting the fastest time on Friday and the fastest lap in the third free practice session, the Boscoscuro rider also outpaced the competition in qualifying. With 1:31.888 min, the Spaniard not only set a new all-time lap record, but also distanced Aron Canet by 0.342 sec to second place. Aldeguer's team mate Alonso López completed the front row, but was already 0.684 sec behind the pole man.

While Aldeguer celebrated the third pole position of his Moto2 career, World Championship aspirants Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) had to settle for 5th and 8th.

With an outside temperature of just 18 degrees, the Australian track reached 32 degrees on Saturday morning. In Q1, Filip Salac (Gresini Racing), Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing), Barry Baltus (RW Racing) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Racing) secured tickets for Q2. Lukas Tulovic from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team, on the other hand, failed in Q1 and will have to start Sunday's Australian GP from 24th on the grid.

"In the third free practice we made a decent step. I felt good, but there was still too much missing to advance directly to Q2," the 23-year-old noted with a view to the combined timesheet of the free practice sessions. However, the rider from Eberbach was not able to improve again afterwards, because: "We made a major change to the bike, but unfortunately it didn't work well. Then I didn't really feel comfortable in qualifying and couldn't improve again as a result."

Moto2, Phillip Island, Q2 results (21/10):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:31.888 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.342 sec

3rd Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.684

4th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.696

5th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.745

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.791

7th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.881

8th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.000

9th Binder, Kalex, + 1,058

10th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 1,066

11th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,164

12th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,182

13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1,408

14th Arenas, Kalex, + 1,451

15th Baltus, Kalex, + 1,475

16th Chantra, Kalex, + 1,482

17th vd Goorbergh, Kalex, + 1,673

18th Salac, Kalex, + 1.740



Also:

24th Tulovic, Kalex, 1:33.917 min.

Moto3 results Q2, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Sasaki, Husqvarna, 1'36.539".

2nd Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.136 sec

3rd Nepa, KTM, + 0.216

4th Moreira, KTM, + 0.321

5th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.439

6th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.469

7th Öncü, KTM, + 0.491

8th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.607

9th Adrian Fernández, Honda, + 0.747

10th Perez, KTM, + 0.754

11th Holgado, KTM, + 0.764

12th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.839

13th Masia, KTM, + 0.860

14th Toba, Honda, + 0,926

15th Muñoz, KTM, + 0,974