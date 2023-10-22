Phillip Island: Abandonment, Arbolino win, Acosta worries

The 15th Moto2 World Championship race of the season was led by Tony Arbolino when it was abandoned due to the precarious conditions. Several top riders had crashed. Pedro Acosta crashed on the inspection lap. There are half points!

"The grip is zero, the conditions are worse than in the warm-up, the start will be a battle for survival," said Darryn Binder on the grid. World Championship leader Pedro Acosta experienced a drama when he crashed in the "sighting lap". It was uncertain for minutes whether the Spaniard (65 points ahead of Arbolino) would have his repaired Kalex bike in time. But the crash was slow, so the damage was limited. But Pedro would have to start the warm-up lap from the pit lane. Then he had to thread his way into the last starting position.

The grip level was exceedingly low because of the low outside temperatures around 12 degrees, the riders from Moto3 crashed helplessly beforehand in the race because of this when twisting the throttle and opening the throttle. Also in the Moto2 warm-up in the morning, seven crashes had already been recorded in ten minutes. 23 laps lay ahead of the Moto2 riders.

1st lap: Alonso Lopez crashes in front, the spray is bad, the conditions are actually unacceptable. After the first lap Garcia leads ahead of Salac, Arbolino, Dixon, Lowes, Aldeguer, Baltus, Roberts, Canet. 10th Darryn Binder. 11th Chantra. 12. v/d Goorbergh. - Also: 24th Acosta, + 14 sec. Riders struggle with poor visibility and aquaplaning.

2nd lap: Darryn Binder crashes.

3rd lap: Garcia 1.1 sec ahead of Arbolino. 3rd Salac. Baltus and v/d Goorbergh and Ogura crash. 18th Acosta, + 23,2 sec. He rides 6 sec slower than the top.

5th lap: Garcia and Lowes as well as Salac crash. Then Dixon crashes too. When will the red flag come? There are red flags in all sectors.

6th lap: Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing) leads by 13,6 sec (!) ahead of Aldeguer, Canet, Guevara, Chantra, Alcoba, Roberts, Bendsenyer. 9th Ramirez. 10th Hada. 11th Acosta. 21st Tulovic, + 1:00,622 min.

7th lap: 10th Acosta, + 31.078 sec.

8th lap: In the fight for survival, leader Arbolino (he goes 1:45.698 min) keeps 13.8 sec ahead of Aldeguer. Canet is 0.3 sec behind. 4th Alcoba ahead of Roberts, Guervara (he started from 22nd place), Chantra, Bendsneyder. 9th Acosta, + 35.2 sec. 10th Ramirez. Then we see a bad slide by Acosta in "Miller Corner".

10th lap. The red flag comes out. Casadei and Vietti have also crashed. The two-thirds distance is not completed. Arbolino was 15 sec ahead of Canet and Aldeguer at the break. There is to be a re-start over 6 laps. The riders complain that it is impossible to get temperature into the right tyre flank.

In addition, the wind is blowing at 70 to 80 km/h.

Since no restart is possible, there will be half points. Only 19,787 spectators are admitted on this wet Sunday. Last year it was 32,450.

So Arbolino collects 12.5 points. So Acosta loses 9 points to the Italian and goes into the last four Grand Prix with a 56-point lead. He can win the World Championship in Buriram next Sunday - if he can extend his lead to 75 points there.

By the way: The last time there were half points in Moto2 was in Thailand in 2022. Tony Arbolino won then, too.

The standings after 9 laps

1st Arbolino, Kalex, 9 Rdn in 16:22,970 min (= 146,6 km/h)

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 15.095 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 15.614

4th Alcoba, Kalex,1 rde to.

5. Roberts, Kalex, 1 rd. to.

6th Guevara, Kalex, 1 rd to.

7th Chantra, Kalex, 1 rd to.

8th Bendsenyder, Kalex, 1 rd to.

9th Acosta, Kalex, 1 rd to.

10th Ramirez, Kalex, 1 rd to.

11th Hada, Kalex, 1 round back.

12th Skinner, Kalex, 1 rd to.

13th Gonzalez, Kalex, 1 rd to.

14th Arenas, Kalex, 1 rd to.

15th Ogura, Kalex, 1 rd to.

16th Nozane, Kalex, 1 rd to.

17th Foggia, Kalex, 1 rd to.

18th Surra, Forward, 1 rd to.

19 - Escrig, Forward, 1 rde to.

20. Tulovic, Kalex, 1 rde to.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 16 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 280.5 points. 2nd Arbolino 224.5. 3rd Dixon 172. 4th Canet 154. 5th Chantra 127.5. 6th Lopez 119. 7th Gonzalez 116.5. 8th Aldeguer 112. 9th Salac 108. 9th Vietti 106. 11th Ogura 95.5. 12th Garcia 84. 13th Lowes 80. 14th Roberts 72.5. 15th Arenas 63. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 39.5. 18. D. Binder 31. 19. Bendsneyder 30. 20. Ramirez 23. 21. Foggia 23. 22. v/d Goorbergh 17. 23. Guevara 13. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skiner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex, 382.5 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 186. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 343.5 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 304.5. 3rd Pons Wegow Los40, 238. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 231. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 223. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 185. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 147.5. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 116.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 95.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 43. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 25. 15. Forward Team 1.