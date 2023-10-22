Lukas Tulovic (20th): "That was hopeless today".

German Lukas Tulovic (Kalex) went into the Australian GP with a lot of anticipation, but the result was sobering after the rainy Sunday at Phillip Island.

The Moto2 riders started their Australian GP on Sunday in difficult conditions, but after numerous crashes and increasingly bad conditions, the race was stopped after ten laps with the red flag. Rain and wind did not allow a restart, so half points were awarded based on the standings after lap 9.

Lukas Tulovic, who had already suffered a crash in the warm-up in the morning, finished in 20th place, the last of the riders to be classified.

"I actually started the warm-up with good confidence," described the Kalex rider from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team. "I had Arbolino in front of me, who went on to win the race and was very fast. I was wondering how it could be that he can turn so much faster into the corners and go so fast... I tried to increase my rhythm on the second lap and crashed straight away."

When it came to the race, things didn't get any better for the 23-year-old from Eberbach. "I had a few slides right from the inspection lap and simply no confidence at all. Accordingly, I tried to just sit and finish the race. That was hopeless today," Lukas stated in no uncertain terms. "If you don't have confidence in the rain, nothing will happen. Next week, though, it continues."



Then the third consecutive event of this Asian triple is coming up in Buriram with the Thailand GP.

Result Moto2 race, Phillip Island (22.10.):

1st Arbolino, Kalex, 9 Rdn in 16:22.970 min (= 146.6 km/h).

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 15.088 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 15.614

4th Alcoba, Kalex,1 rde to.

5. Roberts, Kalex, 1 rd to.

6th Guevara, Kalex, 1 rd to.

7th Chantra, Kalex, 1 rd to.

8th Bendsenyder, Kalex, 1 rd to.

9th Acosta, Kalex, 1 rd to.

10th Ramirez, Kalex, 1 rd to.

11th Hada, Kalex, 1 round back.

12th Skinner, Kalex, 1 rd to.

13th Gonzalez, Kalex, 1 rd to.

14th Arenas, Kalex, 1 rd to.

15th Ogura, Kalex, 1 rd to.

16th Nozane, Kalex, 1 rd to.

17th Foggia, Kalex, 1 rd to.

18th Surra, Forward, 1 rd to.

19 - Escrig, Forward, 1 rd to.

20. Tulovic, Kalex, 1 rde to.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 16 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 280.5 points. 2nd Arbolino 224.5. 3rd Dixon 172. 4th Canet 154. 5th Chantra 127.5. 6th Lopez 119. 7th Gonzalez 116.5. 8th Aldeguer 112. 9th Salac 108. 9th Vietti 106. 11th Ogura 95.5. 12th Garcia 84. 13th Lowes 80. 14th Roberts 72.5. 15th Arenas 63. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 39.5. 18. D. Binder 31. 19. Bendsneyder 30. 20. Ramirez 23. 21. Foggia 23. 22. v/d Goorbergh 17. 23. Guevara 13. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skiner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex, 382.5 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 186. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 343.5 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 304.5. 3rd Pons Wegow Los40, 238. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 231. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 223. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 185. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 147.5. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 116.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 95.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 43. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 25. 15. Forward Team 1.