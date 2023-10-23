Tony Arbolino (Kalex/1st): The rain king

While the opposition in the Australian GP tumbled out of their saddles in rows, Tony Arbolino did his laps in wind and weather seemingly unmoved - until it was stopped and the Italian was declared the winner.

As fluctuating as the rankings of Tony Arbolino (23) are this season, sometimes top, sometimes flop, the Milanese rider regularly excels as soon as it is wet. "That's true. We've had a rain race three times in the last two years and I've won them all," grinned the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team rider. The conditions at Phillip Island in the heavy rain and with increasingly unpredictable gusts of wind were actually unbearable.

While ten riders in the Moto2 field crashed behind him in the first nine laps, Arbolino had eventually built up a lead of over 15 seconds. "We might have a little advantage in the rain. The bike worked excellently. However, I had to push despite the lousy conditions," Arbolino commented on his hussar ride.

Then, on the tenth lap, the race was stopped. The score after nine laps was taken into account, which meant half the points for the World Championship. This allowed Arbolino to nibble away at his deficit to the practically uncatchable Pedro Acosta. "Actually, in a race like this, there should be double points instead of halved points," commented the now nine-time GP winner after his ride through spray and over aquaplaning.

Arbolino, who entered the Moto3 class in 2017 with Paolo Simoncelli's team, did not let the modest points haul spoil his good mood. "I will now first celebrate with my boys and then attack again in Thailand, freshly motivated."

Result Moto2 race, Phillip Island (22.10.):

1st Arbolino, Kalex, 9 Rdn in 16:22.970 min (= 146.6 km/h).

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 15.088 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 15.614

4th Alcoba, Kalex,1 rde to.

5. Roberts, Kalex, 1 rd to.

6th Guevara, Kalex, 1 rd to.

7th Chantra, Kalex, 1 rd to.

8th Bendsneyder, Kalex, 1 rd to.

9th Acosta, Kalex, 1 rd to.

10th Ramirez, Kalex, 1 rd to.

11th Hada, Kalex, 1 rd to.

12th Skinner, Kalex, 1 rd to.

13th Gonzalez, Kalex, 1 rd to.

14th Arenas, Kalex, 1 rd to.

15th Ogura, Kalex, 1 rd to.

16th Nozane, Kalex, 1 rd to.

17th Foggia, Kalex, 1 rd to.

18th Surra, Forward, 1 rd to.

19 - Escrig, Forward, 1 rd to.

20. Tulovic, Kalex, 1 rde to.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 16 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 280.5 points. 2nd Arbolino 224.5. 3rd Dixon 172. 4th Canet 154. 5th Chantra 127.5. 6th Lopez 119. 7th Gonzalez 116.5. 8th Aldeguer 112. 9th Salac 108. 9th Vietti 106. 11th Ogura 95.5. 12th Garcia 84. 13th Lowes 80. 14th Roberts 72.5. 15th Arenas 63. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 39.5. 18. D. Binder 31. 19. Bendsneyder 30. 20. Ramirez 23. 21. Foggia 23. 22. v/d Goorbergh 17. 23. Guevara 13. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skiner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex, 382.5 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 186. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 343.5 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 304.5. 3rd Pons Wegow Los40, 238. 4th Beta Tools SpeedUp 231. 5th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 223. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 185. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 147.5. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 116.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 95.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 43. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 25. 15. Forward Team 1.