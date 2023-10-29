Buriram: Aldeguer wins - Pedro Acosta has to wait

At the 17th of 20 Moto2 World Championship rounds, Pedro Acosta had the chance to become the youngest Moto2 World Champion in history. But Tony Arbolino delayed the decision by finishing 4th.

The first title decision in 2023 can now be made at the Thailand GP, because in the Moto2 World Championship leader and Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Pedro Acosta (already seven wins this season) extended his lead over Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing) from 50 to 56 points at the wet Australian GP, which was abandoned after nine laps.

That means Aki Ajo's team has a chance to secure a third consecutive Moto2 World Championship title at the Chang International Circuit, having won it in 2021 from Remy Gardner and 2022 from Augusto Fernández.

Acosta is 19 years and 157 days old this Sunday. That would make him the youngest Moto2 World Champion in the history of the category, which has existed since 2010. Overall, Pedro would be the second youngest World Champion in the middleweight class, which was contested on 250cc bikes from 1949 to 2009.

The youngest 250cc world champion was Dani Pedrosa in 2004 on the Movistar Honda at 19 years and 18 days.

Pedro Acosta on Sunday cannot win the title on his own, but he needs a weak performance from Arbolino, who remains the only title opponent.

a) Acosta will be world champion if he wins and Arbolino does not finish higher than 10th;

b) Acosta becomes world champion if he finishes second and Arbolino does no better than 15th.

"I can't do more than go for the win, the rest is out of my hands," Acosta stressed before the start.

A look at the Quali 2 results, Buriram (28/10):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:35.371 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.177 sec

3rd Arenas, Kalex, + 0.319

4th Canet, Kalex, + 0.339

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.417

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.452

7th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0,557

8th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.592

9th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.594

10th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,599

So Pedro Acosta had to collect 19 points or more than Arbolino to become World Champion. The weather looked cloudy, rain was still to be expected today.

After the start Aldeguer took the lead ahead of Acista and Ramirez, 4th Chantra ahead of Lopez and Arbolino. Guevara braked badly in turn 1, dropping back to 26th place!

1st lap: Aldeguer leads ahead of Acosta (0.338 sec). 3rd Ramirez. Canet gets a "double long lap" for a false start. He is currently P6. 9th Arbolino, + 3,316 sec.

2nd lap: Aldeguer on P1 ahead of Acosta, + 0,625 sec. Hada crashed.

3rd lap: Aldeguer already 0,7 sec ahead of Acosta. 3rd Ramirez. 4th Chantra, then Lopez, Canet, Vietti, Dixon. 9th Arbolino. 10th Gonzalez.

Lap 4: Canet completes the first "long lap" and drops back to P11.

Lap 5: Jake Dixon, who still has hopes for 3rd place in the WRC, crashes; Vietti also falls two corners after contact with Dixon.

Lap 6: Thai fans rejoice as local hero Chantra (2.2 sec behind Pedro) now in 3rd behind Aldeguer and Acosta, who has now lost 1.4 sec to P1. 6th Arbolino. Van den Goorbergh gets "long lap penalty" for irresponsible driving.

8th lap: Sergio Garcia crashes. Acosta 1,6 sec behind leader Aldeguer.

10th lap: Aldeguer leads by 2,1 sec ahead of Acosta. 3rd Chantra (+3,1 sec to P2). 4th Ramirez. 5th Arbolino. 6th Lopez. 7th Arenas. 8th Gonzalez. 9. Ogura. 10th Guevera. 11th Canet. 12th Alcoba. 20th Tulovic, + 21,946 sec.

12th lap: Acosta now 2.9 sec behind Aldeguer. 3rd Chantra, 6.4 sec behind 1st place. 4th Ramirez. 5th Arbolino. So the championship might remain open until Sepang (12.11.).

14th lap: Acosta now 3.1 sec behind Aldeguer, who made a mistake in the final bend.

15th lap: Acosta now only 2.1 sec behind after a mistake by Aldeguer. 3rd Chantra. 4th Arbolino. 5th Ramirez. 6th Arenas. 7th Ogura. 8 Lopez, 9 Gonzalez, 10 Guevara. 10th Guevara.

17th lap: Aldeguer increases the gap again to 2,5 sec.

Lap 18: Aldeguer now 2.7 sec ahead of Acosta. 3rd Chantra. 4th Arbolino. 5. Ramirez. 6th Arenas. 7th Ogura, who slides wildly in turn 3. 8th Lopez. 9th Gonzalez. 10. Guevara. 11 Canet. 12. Foggia. - Also: 19th Tulovic, + 33,9 sec.

21st lap: Aldeguer 3.6 sec ahead of Acosta.

22nd lap: Fermin Aldeguer wins. Acosta goes into the last three races with a 63-point lead. 75 points are still to be awarded.

Result Moto2 race, Buriram, 29.10.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 Rdn

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.481 sec

3rd Chantra, Kalex, + 9.794

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 12.923

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 14.451

6th Ramirez, Kalex + 14.816

Also:

23rd Tulovic Kalex, + 1:27.793 min.