Lukas Tulovic (23rd): "Unfortunately the typical fall curve

In the heat of the battle for 19th place, Lukas Tulovic tipped over in the final phase and had to settle for last place in his fourth-last Grand Prix for the time being.

A small consolation for Lukas Tulovic (23) was at least that he did not have any serious problems with his broken collarbone in India. "It was not a problem. At most, it's uncomfortable when I put on or take off the leather suit." He said he was more inclined to have the necessary surgery in six months' time.

Then in the race itself, the native of Ebersbach did not get going reasonably. "I can't give a specific reason why I'm not riding at my best at the moment. I now have to clear my head until the next race in Malaysia in order to compete there as top fit as possible. It's all very complex."

In the race, the 2022 European Moto2 champion held on to 19th place for a long time. "I was involved in a permanent duel with Alex Escrig. After he overtook me, I was able to counter. But then I got a bit too far in turn 12. That's the typical crash corner in Buriram. Unfortunately, I tipped over on the bumps there. It wasn't a dramatic fall, at least I was able to continue."

But more than the 23rd and thus last place was no longer possible.

This left the 1.85 cm tall rider from Eberbach in 24th place in the intermediate World Championship standings with a modest 12 points.

The German is clearly behind his own and especially his Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact team's expectations.

Even though it has to be taken into account that he was slowed down by various injuries like the aforementioned broken collarbone.

Result Moto2 race, Buriram, 29.10.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 Rdn in 35:20.880 min (170.0 km/h)

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.481 sec

3rd Chantra, Kalex, + 9.794

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 12.923

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 14,451

6th Ramirez, Kalex + 14,816

7th Arenas, Kalex, + 15,030

8th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 18,360

9th Guevara, Kalex, + 19,798

10th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 20,564

11th Canet, Kalex, + 20.962

12th Foggia, Kalex, + 24.198

13th J. Alcoba, Kalex, + 25.593

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 26.526

15th D. Binder, Kalex, + 33.565

16th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 33,716

17th Salac, Kalex, + 33,734

18th Baltus, Kalex, + 35.157

Also:

23rd Tulovic Kalex, + 1:27.793 min.

Out: v/d Goorbergh, Garcia, Vietti, Dixon, Roberts, Hada.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 300.5 points. 2nd Arbolino 237.5. 3rd Dixon 172. 4th Canet 159. 5th Chantra 143.5. 6th Aldeguer 137. 7th Lopez 127. 8th Gonzalez 122.5. 9th Salac 108. 10th Ogura 106.5. 11th Vietti 106. 12th Garcia 84. 13th Lowes 82. 14th Roberts 72.5. 15th Arenas 72. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 42.5. 18. Ramirez 33. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 27. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skinner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex, 402.5 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 211. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 372.5 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 319.5. 3rd Beta Tools SpeedUp 264. 4th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 250. 5th Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 192. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 150.5. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 99.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 44. 13. Onlyfans American Racing 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 1.