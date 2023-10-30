Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM/2nd): With head instead of heart

In the Moto2 round in Thailand, title contender Pedro Acosta rode to second place with his head instead of his heart, leaving winner Fermín Aldeguer and local hero Somkiat Chantra to do the big cheering.

If Tony Arbolino, Acosta's only remaining World Championship rival, had failed, the 19-year-old Spaniard could have already celebrated the title win in Buriram. But Arbolino rode to a safe fourth place and thus postponed the decision at least until the next Moto2 round in Malaysia on 12 November, where he would have to score 14 points more than the World Championship leader to postpone the title celebration yet again.

Simply put, Acosta only needs to finish ahead of or at least close to Arbolino in the next race to wrap up the second world championship title of his career after winning the Moto3 title in 2021. He took a correspondingly controlled approach at the Buriram Grand Prix, preferring to let leader Fermín Aldeguer pull away rather than take risks.

"Our pace was good, both in practice and in the race. It surprised me that Aldeguer was able to pull an ace out of his sleeve at the start of the race and turn it up like that," Acosta described. "After 5, 6, 7 laps he already had a huge lead of 2.5 seconds, and when he made a mistake in a corner and went wide, I sensed a chance to maybe catch him. But then I had a front wheel slip and decided to give up the chase. Sometimes it's better to ride with your head than your heart, and today was one of those days."

The chances of taking the title as early as Buriram were slim anyway, the Red Bull KTM star added. "Tony Arbolino was strong, and with that it was clear that I just had to focus on my goal of securing 1st or 2nd place. We managed to do that and we have to be happy about this podium. 300 WRC points was my goal for this season, and we have already surpassed that goal," Acosta smiled, who now has exactly 300.5 points to his name.

And so it happened that Fermín Aldeguer was allowed to climb the highest step on the podium for the second time in his young career after his surprise victory in England. "We made a huge effort to get the bike in such a way that I could turn single fast laps as well as show a consistently good rhythm over the race distance. But to be honest, I really didn't expect to be able to go so fast and leave the field behind," beamed the 18-year-old Spaniard, who went straight from the Moto2 European Championship in 2021 to the Moto2 World Championship and, with no Moto3 experience, has become Speed Up manufacturer Luca Boscoscuro's wild card.

Third-placed Somkiat Chantra was completely beside himself as he celebrated the historic first podium finish for a Thai rider at his home Grand Prix with a successful wheelie and a long lap of honour in front of nearly 80,000 raucous Thai fans.

"Before the race I was nervous because my family, friends and all my fans were there and everyone was asking if I would win the Moto2 race. In the warm-up lap I shouted into my helmet to get rid of the emotions and concentrate on riding," beamed the 24-year-old. "In the first three practices we had grip problems on the front wheel, which we fortunately solved for qualifying and the race. I didn't have a bad start and was fourth in the first corner. By the time I had overtaken Ramirez and taken third place, Aldeguer and Acosta had long since slipped away."

Nevertheless, joy and relief prevailed, especially since Honda Asia rider Chantra had slipped while leading in last year's rain race. "The cheering in the stands was an incredible result,"˛ Chantra continued. "I would like to thank all the fans for their amazing support. I hope they enjoyed the race!"

Result Moto2 race, Buriram, 29.10.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 Rdn in 35:20.880 min (170.0 km/h).

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.481 sec

3rd Chantra, Kalex, + 9.794

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 12.923

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 14.451

6th Ramirez, Kalex + 14,816

7th Arenas, Kalex, + 15,030

8th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 18,360

9th Guevara, Kalex, + 19,798

10th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 20,564

11th Canet, Kalex, + 20.962

12th Foggia, Kalex, + 24.198

13th J. Alcoba, Kalex, + 25.593

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 26.526

15th D. Binder, Kalex, + 33.565

16th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 33,716

17th Salac, Kalex, + 33,734

18th Baltus, Kalex, + 35.157

Also:

23rd Tulovic Kalex, + 1:27.793 min.

Out: v/d Goorbergh, Garcia, Vietti, Dixon, Roberts, Hada.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 300.5 points. 2nd Arbolino 237.5. 3rd Dixon 172. 4th Canet 159. 5th Chantra 143.5. 6th Aldeguer 137. 7th Lopez 127. 8th Gonzalez 122.5. 9th Salac 108. 10th Ogura 106.5. 11th Vietti 106. 12th Garcia 84. 13th Lowes 82. 14th Roberts 72.5. 15th Arenas 72. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 42.5. 18. Ramirez 33. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 27. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skinner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex, 402.5 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 211. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 372.5 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 319.5. 3rd Beta Tools SpeedUp 264. 4th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 250. 5th Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 192. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 150.5. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 99.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 44. 13. Onlyfans American Racing 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 1.