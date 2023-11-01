Tony Arbolino (4th): "Have understood some things".

Tony Arbolino put in a strong performance at the fourth-last Moto2 World Championship round of the year in Thailand, postponing the World Championship decision until later. The Italian from the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team finished fourth.

In Thailand, Red Bull-KTM Ajo rider Pedro Acosta could have already taken the overall win and given his team its third Moto2 World Championship title in a row, but the World Championship leader needed a weak performance from World Championship runner-up Pedro Acosta to do so. But the 23-year-old thought nothing of it and secured fourth place from 8th on the grid.

Arbolino, who took fourth place for the eleventh time this year and finished the race at the Chang International Circuit just 3.129sec behind third-placed local hero Somkiat Chantra, therefore travels to the next race in Malaysia 63 points behind the Moto2 World Championship leader from Spain.

"We know we are always capable of doing a bit better in the race," the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex rider said happily after the race. "We just have to believe that we can be better already on Friday and improve the bike already in practice, not later. That's my goal for the last races of the season and also for next year," he added combatively.

"We understood some things this weekend and we will work on getting better," Arbolino then promised. And he stressed, "I want to thank the guys in the team. I believe that together we can understand even more and achieve even better results in the last races. I want to rebuild my confidence in the dry and finish the season as well as possible."

Moto2 race result, Buriram, 29.10.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 Rdn in 35:20.880 min (170.0 km/h).

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.481 sec

3rd Chantra, Kalex, + 9.794

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 12.923

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 14.451

6th Ramirez, Kalex + 14,816

7th Arenas, Kalex, + 15,030

8th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 18,360

9th Guevara, Kalex, + 19,798

10th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 20,564

11th Canet, Kalex, + 20.962

12th Foggia, Kalex, + 24.198

13th J. Alcoba, Kalex, + 25.593

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 26.526

15th D. Binder, Kalex, + 33.565

16th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 33,716

17th Salac, Kalex, + 33,734

18th Baltus, Kalex, + 35.157

Also:

23rd Tulovic Kalex, + 1:27.793 min.

Out: v/d Goorbergh, Garcia, Vietti, Dixon, Roberts, Hada.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 300.5 points. 2nd Arbolino 237.5. 3rd Dixon 172. 4th Canet 159. 5th Chantra 143.5. 6th Aldeguer 137. 7th Lopez 127. 8th Gonzalez 122.5. 9th Salac 108. 10th Ogura 106.5. 11th Vietti 106. 12th Garcia 84. 13th Lowes 82. 14th Roberts 72.5. 15th Arenas 72. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 42.5. 18. Ramirez 33. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 27. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skinner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex, 402.5 points (world champion). 2nd Boscoscuro 211. 3rd Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 372.5 points. 2nd Elf Marc VDS Racing 319.5. 3rd Beta Tools SpeedUp 264. 4th Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 250. 5th Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6th Inde GASGAS Aspar 192. 7th QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 150.5. 8th Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 99.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 44. 13. Onlyfans American Racing 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 1.