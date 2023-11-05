Acosta ahead of title win in Sepang: The combinations

Pedro Acosta goes into the final triple of the 2023 Moto2 season with a 63-point lead and therefore has a very good chance of an early title celebration at the Malaysian GP next weekend.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) already had the first match point in the world championship fight last weekend in Buriram, but his only remaining title rival Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing) postponed the decision with fourth place at least until the Malaysia GP.

In Sepang, the "Shark of Mazarrón" can clinch the title on his own for the first time. After finishing second at the Thailand GP, his lead in the championship standings grew to 63 points with three Grands Prix to go.

The maths is simple: If Acosta maintains a lead of at least 50 points over Arbolino in the 18th of 20 rallies, he will be seven times the season's winner and will have an unassailable lead.

Pedro Acosta will be crowned Moto2 World Champion 2023 in Sepang if:

He finishes in the top four, regardless of Arbolino's result.

He finishes between fifth and ninth place and Arbolino does not win.

He finishes between tenth and 13th place and Arbolino is no better than third.

Arbolino does not finish higher than fourth, regardless of Acosta's result.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 300.5 points. 2. Arbolino 237.5. 3. Dixon 172. 4. Canet 159. 5. Chantra 143.5. 6. Aldeguer 137. 7. Lopez 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Salac 108. 10. Ogura 106.5. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Garcia 84. 13. Lowes 82. 14. Roberts 72.5. 15. Arenas 72. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 42.5. 18. Ramirez 33. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 27. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skinner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 402.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 211. 3. Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 372.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 319.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 264. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 250. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 192. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 150.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 99.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 44. 13. Onlyfans American Racing 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 1.