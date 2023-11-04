Fermin Aldeguer: Watertight contract with Speed-up?

The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team and Fantic Racing are still looking for Moto2 riders for 2024, but Thailand winner Aldeguer can't get out of the speed-up deal.

Two well-known Moto2 World Championship teams are still looking for a second rider for the 2024 season - the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team and Fantic Racing. Both racing teams have been flirting for weeks with the now two-time season winner Fermin Aldeguer, who has made no secret of the fact that he is not completely happy with Luca Boscoscuro's Speed-up team. Fantic had his contract situation checked by a lawyer and then decided against signing him.

At the same time, the Yamaha Master Camp team has been postponing the presentation of its second rider for two months. This is because Manuel Gonzalez jumped ship to Gresini Racing - and then briefly considered returning to Yamaha. But the contract had already been signed...

So far, the Master Camp team has only signed the former Moto3 Husqvarna Factory rider Ayumu Sasaki.

Meetings were held in Thailand between Aldeguer, Speed-up team boss Boscoscuro, Master Camp team manager Gelete Nieto and the management of the Yamaha Moto2 team. It became clear that Aldeguer's contract with Speed-up is watertight.

Aldeguer did show interest in Yamaha, as the Japanese could possibly offer the Spaniard a MotoGP future if they manage to supply a customer team again in 2025 (preferably Rossi's VR46 team). But the Master Camp team is now looking at other options when it comes to rider selection.

"If nothing changes in Sepang, Fermin Aldeguer is no longer an option for us," confirmed William Favero, Marketing & Communications Manager of Yamaha Motor Racing. He then added: "But we also have options B and C."

The Aldeguer contract does not actually allow a switch to Repsol-Honda.

At Fantic Racing, hopes of signing Aldeguer were largely buried. Race director Stefan Bedon lost Spielberg winner Celestino Vietti to Red Bull Ajo and replaced the slow Borja Gomez with MotoE world champion Matteo Casadei for the last few races in order to find out whether the Italian is fast enough for the Moto2 World Championship.

However, these hopes were not realised and the issue was dropped. Negotiations were then held with candidates such as Moto2 European Championship runner-up Xavier Cardelús, whose father is one of the biggest property tycoons in Andorra. His son Xavier, a very rich paid rider, is keen to return to the World Championship and has offered a huge dowry.

Fantic still has small hopes of a contract with Fabio Di Giannantonio if his Repsol Honda deal falls through.

"But if we can't find a second top rider alongside Arón Canet, we will take a paid rider," said Fantic race director Stefano Bedon.

Fantic does not want to spend money on paying a midfield rider.

This is because the small Italian manufacturer has to finance the expensive off-road programme with MXGP, Dakar Rally and Enduro in addition to the Moto2 World Championship in 2024.

Result Moto2 race, Buriram, 29.10.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 rpm in 35:20.880 min (170.0 km/h)

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.481 sec

3rd Chantra, Kalex, + 9.794

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 12.923

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 14.451

6th Ramirez, Kalex + 14.816

7th Arenas, Kalex, + 15.030

8th Lopez, Boscoscuro, +18.360

9th Guevara, Kalex, +19.798

10th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 20.564

11th Canet, Kalex, + 20.962

12th Foggia, Kalex, + 24.198

13th J. Alcoba, Kalex, + 25.593

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 26.526

15th D. Binder, Kalex, +33.565

16th Bendsneyder, Kalex, +33.716

17th Salac, Kalex, +33.734

18th Baltus, Kalex, + 35.157

Further:

23rd Tulovic Kalex, + 1:27.793 min

Out: v/d Goorbergh, Garcia, Vietti, Dixon, Roberts, Hada.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 300.5 points. 2. Arbolino 237.5. 3. Dixon 172. 4. Canet 159. 5. Chantra 143.5. 6. Aldeguer 137. 7. Lopez 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Salac 108. 10. Ogura 106.5. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Garcia 84. 13. Lowes 82. 14. Roberts 72.5. 15. Arenas 72. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 42.5. 18. Ramirez 33. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 27. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skinner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 402.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 211. 3. Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 372.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 319.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 264. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 250. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 192. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 150.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 99.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 44. 13. Onlyfans American Racing 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 1.