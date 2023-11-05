The Fantic and Yamaha Master Camp Moto2 teams are keeping their hands off Thailand winner Fermin Aldeguer. But if the Spaniard goes to Repsol Honda, European Championship rider Surra could get a chance.

Italian Luca Boscoscuro has been building his own Moto2 racing bikes since 2010, which he called Speed-up for years and renamed Boscoscuro three years ago. Following the withdrawal of renowned manufacturers such as FTR, Tech3, NTS, TSR, Suter and KTM, the 1995 European 250cc champion and former Gilera 250cc team manager (title win with Marco Simoncelli in 2008) was the only remaining challenger to serial winner Kalex (the Germans will equip the rider world champion for the eleventh time in a row in 2023).

Luca Boscoscuro is also one of the most sophisticated "talent scouts" in the paddock; for example, he put Fabio Quartararo on his Moto2 bike in 2028, and Andrea Iannone also grew up with him. In 2021, the Speed-up team came up trumps in the Moto2 European Championship - Fermin Aldeguer won from Alonso Lopez, who had been dismissed from the Husky Moto3 team the year before by Max Biaggi due to an allegedly permanent illness.

Aldeguer has since claimed his first two GP victories at the age of 18 in England and Thailand in 2023, so it's no wonder that rival teams are chasing him and he has even become an issue for Repsol Honda in the MotoGP World Championship.

However, Boscoscuro is insisting on a watertight contract for the Moto2 World Championship with Aldeguer and Lopez.

But anyone who knows the financial power of the Honda Racing Corporation can imagine: If Honda really wants the Moto2 World Championship sixth-placed rider, because Repsol prefers a Spaniard to the Italian "Diggia" Di Giannantonio, then the Japanese will buy him out of his speed-up contract.

Ex-racer Boscoscuro knows that he cannot spoil a unique MotoGP opportunity for his protégé Aldeguer at HRC. "Boscos" also let Fabio Quartararo go to Petronas-Yamaha after 2018.

The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team and Fantic Racing, on the other hand, have given up hope of being able to contest the Moto2 World Championship with Aldeguer in 2024.

In the worst-case scenario, Luca Boscoscuro still has a useful personnel reserve in the form of VR46 protégé Alberto Surra (he filled in for Forward at the last Moto2 World Championship rounds): Surra will compete today as Moto2 European Championship bronze medallist at the final round of the European Championship in MotorLand Aragón for the Ciatti-Boscoscuro team on a Boscoscuro. The 19-year-old from Turin has now contested 20 Moto3 World Championship races and eight Moto2 World Championship races and wants to return to the World Championship as a regular rider in 2024.

Result Moto2 race, Buriram, 29.10.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 rdn in 35:20.880 min (170.0 km/h)

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.481 sec

3rd Chantra, Kalex, + 9.794

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 12.923

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 14.451

6th Ramirez, Kalex + 14.816

7th Arenas, Kalex, + 15.030

8th Lopez, Boscoscuro, +18.360

9th Guevara, Kalex, +19.798

10th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 20.564

11th Canet, Kalex, + 20.962

12th Foggia, Kalex, + 24.198

13th J. Alcoba, Kalex, + 25.593

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 26.526

15th D. Binder, Kalex, +33.565

16th Bendsneyder, Kalex, +33.716

17th Salac, Kalex, +33.734

18th Baltus, Kalex, + 35.157

Further:

23rd Tulovic Kalex, + 1:27.793 min

Out: v/d Goorbergh, Garcia, Vietti, Dixon, Roberts, Hada.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 300.5 points. 2. Arbolino 237.5. 3. Dixon 172. 4. Canet 159. 5. Chantra 143.5. 6. Aldeguer 137. 7. Lopez 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Salac 108. 10. Ogura 106.5. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Garcia 84. 13. Lowes 82. 14. Roberts 72.5. 15. Arenas 72. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 42.5. 18. Ramirez 33. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 27. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skinner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 402.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 211. 3. Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 372.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 319.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 264. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 250. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 192. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 150.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 99.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 44. 13. Onlyfans American Racing 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 1.