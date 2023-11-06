Husqvarna: The Moto2 team has been a failure so far

The German Liqui Moly racing team will form the Husky Moto2 Factory Team for the first time in 2023, but Binder and Tulovic have failed. After all, Peter Öttl's Moto3 team is still fighting for the world title with Sasaki.

Ayumu Sasaki from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory Team is not exactly an exceptional talent, as at the age of 23 he has only taken three Moto3 GP victories. However, the Japanese rider has still bagged 20 podiums, eight pole positions and eight fastest race laps.

As he has been under contract with team owner Peter Öttl for several years, the German team informed the managers of Pierer Mobility AG at the Austrian GP that Sasaki would move up to the Moto2 class alongside Darryn Binder in the Liqui Moly racing team for Husqvarna in 2023.

But then, out of the blue, the Pierer managers were surprised by the SPEEDWEEK.com news that Sasaki had reached an agreement with the Yamaha Master Camp Moto2 team and would take over Manuel Gonzalez's seat there.

"I think it's a great pity that the team didn't take care of nailing him down early on," said Pierer Mobility Motorsport Director Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Now, in addition to the promising rookie, the emergency nail Tatsuki Suzuki has been hired as Sasaki's successor, who lost his place at Leopard-Honda due to mediocre results in the autumn.

This increases the pressure on the Liqui-Moly team to succeed, because after 17 of 20 Grand Prix races in the Moto2 class, the results in the standings are highly subterranean. Especially when you consider that a year ago Darryn Binder was still hoping to fight for the title in Moto2 and then return to the MotoGP World Championship.

And Moto2 European Champion Lukas Tulovic put himself on a par with Moto2 European Championship aces Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez in various interviews in November 2022 and therefore held out the prospect of podiums and victories for his first season at Husqvarna.

"If the season starts well, anything is possible," predicted a confident Tulovic a year ago, clearly making the possibility of winning the Moto2 World Championship a real possibility.

Intact World Championship result: 19th Binder, 24th Tulovic

So far, the bold predictions of Binder and Tulovic have unfortunately not materialised, as a glance at the standings proves. Darryn Binder is 19th in the drivers' championship, 32 points and 168.5 points behind Acosta. Tulovic has scored just twelve points in his second full Moto2 World Championship season so far and is in a disappointing 24th place in the standings thanks to this less than stellar performance. He is 288.5 points off the lead with Acosta.

But the season is not over yet. The Swabian will now do everything in his power to clear his head for the 18th Moto2 race of the season in Malaysia from 10th to 12th November, according to the Liqui Moly press release from the weekend in Buriram.

Lula's Tulovic has so far searched in vain for explanations as to "why we are stumbling at the moment. Unfortunately, it's very complex. That's why I will prepare myself well during the short break until Malaysia; then we will start with a different strategy in Malaysia," he announced.

What the new strategy will look like remains a mystery for the time being.

However, team manager Jürgen Lingg has already identified a weak point. "If we had started a few rows further forward, we might even have been able to scrape into the top 10," was his conclusion after the Thai GP, where Binder finished 15th and Tulovic crashed in the battle for 19th place against the notorious latecomer Escrig, dropping to 23rd and last place.

Incidentally, the aforementioned former European Championship aces Aldeguer and Lopez secured 1st and 8th place at the Buriram GP, while the talented Boscoscuro riders are in 6th and 7th place in the World Championship.

Jürgen Lingg found the recipe for a better future the Sunday before last. "We have to start stronger on Friday so that we are also stronger on Sunday. That's the point where we need to work harder."

How long will Pierer Mobility's patience last?

You don't have to be a prophet to guess: The performance of the German team will have to improve enormously in 2024 if it wants to persuade the Pierer Group to extend the two-year contract that expires at the end of 2024.

The Intact team will have to compare itself with the Moto2 teams of Aki Ajo (who is expected to win his third Moto2 World Championship title in a row in 2023 and won two with Zarco in 2015 and 2016) and Jorge "Aspar" Martinez (who won the Moto3 World Championship with Arenas in 2020 and with Guevara in 2022, as well as the Junior World Championship with Raúl Fernández, Guevara and Holgado since 2018).

The record of the Liqui Moly Moto2 GP team, which is one of the three most financially strongest in the paddock, after eleven years: two GP victories, zero world championship titles.

So there is still room for improvement at the German Moto2 GP team. "Yes," answered Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com after a deep sigh.

Then he added: "The Husqvarna Moto2 project is still very young. We are now trying to get better riders into Moto2 step by step. But the rider selection is of course not a wishful thinking process. Other teams are also looking for good riders..."

"After all, the Husqvarna team is still fighting for the Moto3 World Championship title with Sasaki. We don't have louder partners in the paddock, but we have a lot of good ones," is Pit Beirer's evasive answer. "There are 28 riders on racing bikes from Pierer Mobility AG, KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS at every Grand Prix. It's fair to say that there isn't room for 28 riders on the podium. So not every one of our teams can have a podium candidate. Part of it is youth work, part of it is basic training, for other teams it's about winning. In my opinion, we are extremely broad and well positioned in this paddock."

However, Husqvarna's Moto2 rider line-up for 2024 does not look very promising again. Darryn Binder and the new European Champion Senna Agius are under contract for Moto2.

In Moto3, we can expect top results from the talented Colin Veijer (18), while no heroic deeds can be expected from 25-year-old Sasaki replacement Tatsuki Suzuki. Although he has three Moto3 GP victories to his name, his best days are clearly long behind him.

With the exception of the rain victory in Argentina in 2023, he did not manage more than two eighth places this year.

Result Moto2 race, Buriram, 29.10.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 rdn in 35:20.880 min (170.0 km/h)

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 3.481 sec

3rd Chantra, Kalex, + 9.794

4th Arbolino, Kalex, + 12.923

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 14.451

6th Ramirez, Kalex + 14.816

7th Arenas, Kalex, + 15.030

8th Lopez, Boscoscuro, +18.360

9th Guevara, Kalex, +19.798

10th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 20.564

11th Canet, Kalex, + 20.962

12th Foggia, Kalex, + 24.198

13th J. Alcoba, Kalex, + 25.593

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 26.526

15th D. Binder, Kalex, +33.565

16th Bendsneyder, Kalex, +33.716

17th Salac, Kalex, +33.734

18th Baltus, Kalex, + 35.157

Further:

23rd Tulovic Kalex, + 1:27.793 min

Out: v/d Goorbergh, Garcia, Vietti, Dixon, Roberts, Hada.

Moto2 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Acosta 300.5 points. 2. Arbolino 237.5. 3. Dixon 172. 4. Canet 159. 5. Chantra 143.5. 6. Aldeguer 137. 7. Lopez 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Salac 108. 10. Ogura 106.5. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Garcia 84. 13. Lowes 82. 14. Roberts 72.5. 15. Arenas 72. 16. Baltus 48. 17. J. Alcoba 42.5. 18. Ramirez 33. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 27. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Skinner 2. 28. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 402.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 211. 3. Forward 1.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 372.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 319.5. 3. Beta Tools Speed-Up 264. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 250. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 192. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 150.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Fantic Racing 106. 10. Italtrans Racing 99.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 65. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 44. 13. Onlyfans American Racing 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 1.

Moto3 race result, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 19 rdn in 32:45.307 min (= 158.4 km/h)

2nd Furusato, Honda, + 0.266 sec

3rd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.359

4th Masia, Honda, + 0.382

5th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.557

6th Holgado, KTM, + 1.133

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1.288

8th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 1.307

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 1.413

10th Toba, Honda, + 1.445

11th Ortolá, KTM, + 1.468

12th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 2.337

13th Moreira, KTM, + 2.409

14th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 6.497

15th Adrian Fernández, Honda, + 6.663

Moto3 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Masia, 230 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 191. 6. Ortolá 157. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Rueda 111. 9. Veijer 105. 10. Muñoz 102. 11. Nepa 100. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 71. 14. Artigas 67. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Bertelle 42. 19. Kelso 40. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 21. 23. Migno 17. 24. A. Fernandez 12. 25. Farioli 7. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 349 points. 2. Honda 281 3. Husqvarna 247. 4. GASGAS 223. 5. CFMOTO 91.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 318 points. 2. Red Bull KTM Ajo 302 points. 3. Leopard Racing 292. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 276. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 257. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 212. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 107. 10. BOE Motorsports 102. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 77. 12. Honda Team Asia 60. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 24.