Petronas: 40 per cent biofuel by 2024

Petronas will be powering the motorbikes in the Moto3 and Moto2 GP classes with fuels that are 40 per cent carbon-free as early as next season.

The Malaysian petroleum company Petronas, also the main sponsor of the Sepang GP, will power the racing bikes in the Moto2 and Moto3 GP classes with sustainable fuel from 2024. The official fuel supplier of these two categories and Dorna Sports have decided to use this new "sustainable fuel" for the upcoming racing season. Petronas aims to optimise the race fuel so that MotoGP can make steady progress in the race towards a carbon-free future.

Global net zero emissions, or simply net zero, is a state in which man-made emissions are offset by man-made carbon dioxide removal over a specified period of time.

In 2024, the bikes in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes will only be powered by Petrinas Primax Pro-Race M2 fuel, which consists of at least 40 per cent non-fossil "bio fuel", thus meeting the requirements of the "2024 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations".

The partnership between Petronas and motorbike GP rights holder Dorna aims to use 100 per cent emission-free fuel ("biofuel" or synthetic fuel) in all three GP classes by 2027 at the latest. The new era of zero carbon fuels is then set to begin.

Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, PETRONAS Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Relations and Communications: "I am proud of the partnership with Dorna Sports, which is evolving as we look to lead the sport into a lower carbon future. For Petronas, the development of sustainable fuel is key to opening up new opportunities and preparing ourselves for the transformation of energy sources."