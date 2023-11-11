Sepang: Pole for Aldeguer, Acosta 6th, Tulovic 24th.
Buriram winner Fermín Aldeguer secured pole position for the Malaysian GP, giving the Boscoscuro star the best grid position for the third time in a row. Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) held on to second place on the grid despite a late crash in turn 4, with Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46) completing the front row.
Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) finished fourth in Q2, but because he crashed shortly after Vietti in turn 4, he faces a penalty for a crash under yellow flag. The stewards are investigating the incident.
World Championship favourite Pedro Acosta from the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team lined up on the second row in sixth place. His only remaining title rival Tony Arbolino had to take a diversion via Q1, but then secured seventh place on the grid and will line up directly behind Acosta on Sunday. However, it will be difficult for the Italian from the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team to postpone the world championship decision once again.
Pedro Acosta will be crowned Moto2 World Champion 2023 in Sepang if:
- He finishes in the top four, regardless of Arbolino's result.
- He finishes between fifth and ninth place and Arbolino does not win.
- He finishes between tenth and 13th place and Arbolino is no better than third.
- Arbolino does not finish higher than fourth, regardless of Acosta's result.
The 23-year-old Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) from Eberbach will start the Malaysian GP from 24th on the grid after not finishing higher than tenth in Q1.
His team-mate Darryn Binder missed out on qualifying after a scary accident in FP3, when he apparently crashed in turn 1 after a brake failure at high speed. The 25-year-old South African initially picked himself up but was taken to hospital for further checks on his right ankle.
Moto2 result Q2, Sepang (11.11.):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 2:05.288 min
2nd Vietti, Kalex, + 0.502 sec
3rd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.527
4th Canet, Kalex, + 0.562
5. Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.600
6th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.606
7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.624
8th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.641
9th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.872
10th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.882
11th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.937
12th Garcia, Kalex, + 1.060
13th Ogura, Kalex, + 1.222
14th Baltus, Kalex, + 1.282
15th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1.353
16th Arenas, Kalex, + 1.363
17th Hada, Kalex, + 2.003
18th Salac, Kalex, + 11.908
Further:
24th Tulovic, Kalex
Moto3 result Q2, Sepang (11.11.):
1st Masia, Honda, 2:10.846 min
2nd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.906 sec
3rd Bertelle, Honda, + 0.932
4th Ortolá, KTM, + 1.053
5th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.156
6th Rueda, KTM, + 1.267
7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 1.269
8th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.383
9th Öncü, KTM, + 1.394
10th Moreira, KTM, + 1.396
11th Fenati, Honda, + 1.429
12th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 1.462
13th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 2.003
14th Rossi, Honda, + 2.274
15th Holgado, KTM, + 2.331
16th Farioli, KTM, + 2.349
17th Perez, KTM, + 2.657
18th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 2.784
Also:
20th Furusato, Honda
21st Alonso, GASGAS