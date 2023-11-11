Sepang: Pole for Aldeguer, Acosta 6th, Tulovic 24th.

Boscoscuro rider Fermín Aledeguer continued his successful run on Saturday in Sepang. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will tackle his second match point in the battle for the 2023 Moto2 title from 6th on the grid.

Buriram winner Fermín Aldeguer secured pole position for the Malaysian GP, giving the Boscoscuro star the best grid position for the third time in a row. Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) held on to second place on the grid despite a late crash in turn 4, with Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46) completing the front row.

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) finished fourth in Q2, but because he crashed shortly after Vietti in turn 4, he faces a penalty for a crash under yellow flag. The stewards are investigating the incident.

World Championship favourite Pedro Acosta from the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team lined up on the second row in sixth place. His only remaining title rival Tony Arbolino had to take a diversion via Q1, but then secured seventh place on the grid and will line up directly behind Acosta on Sunday. However, it will be difficult for the Italian from the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team to postpone the world championship decision once again.

Pedro Acosta will be crowned Moto2 World Champion 2023 in Sepang if:

He finishes in the top four, regardless of Arbolino's result.

He finishes between fifth and ninth place and Arbolino does not win.

He finishes between tenth and 13th place and Arbolino is no better than third.

Arbolino does not finish higher than fourth, regardless of Acosta's result.

The 23-year-old Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) from Eberbach will start the Malaysian GP from 24th on the grid after not finishing higher than tenth in Q1.

His team-mate Darryn Binder missed out on qualifying after a scary accident in FP3, when he apparently crashed in turn 1 after a brake failure at high speed. The 25-year-old South African initially picked himself up but was taken to hospital for further checks on his right ankle.

Moto2 result Q2, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 2:05.288 min

2nd Vietti, Kalex, + 0.502 sec

3rd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.527

4th Canet, Kalex, + 0.562

5. Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.600

6th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.606

7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.624

8th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.641

9th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.872

10th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.882

11th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.937

12th Garcia, Kalex, + 1.060

13th Ogura, Kalex, + 1.222

14th Baltus, Kalex, + 1.282

15th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1.353

16th Arenas, Kalex, + 1.363

17th Hada, Kalex, + 2.003

18th Salac, Kalex, + 11.908



Further:

24th Tulovic, Kalex

Moto3 result Q2, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Masia, Honda, 2:10.846 min

2nd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.906 sec

3rd Bertelle, Honda, + 0.932

4th Ortolá, KTM, + 1.053

5th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.156

6th Rueda, KTM, + 1.267

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 1.269

8th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.383

9th Öncü, KTM, + 1.394

10th Moreira, KTM, + 1.396

11th Fenati, Honda, + 1.429

12th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 1.462

13th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 2.003

14th Rossi, Honda, + 2.274

15th Holgado, KTM, + 2.331

16th Farioli, KTM, + 2.349

17th Perez, KTM, + 2.657

18th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 2.784



Also:

20th Furusato, Honda

21st Alonso, GASGAS