Sepang: Aldeguer wins, Acosta is Moto2 World Champion

Fermin Aldeguer dominated the Moto2 race in Sepang and secured his second victory in a row. Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) crowned himself the youngest Moto2 World Champion of all time with second place.

After finishing second in the Malaysian GP, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has an unassailable 77-point lead over Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing) at the top of the Moto2 World Championship standings. This is the 19-year-old's second title win in three years, after he sensationally became world champion in his first Moto3 World Championship season in 2021.

With two races to go, the "Shark of Mazarrón" now has seven race wins to his name. This means he still has a chance of beating Marc Márquez's record of nine victories in the 2012 season. This is the third Moto2 World Championship title in a row for Aki Ajo's team, having won with Remy Gardner in 2021 and Augusto Fernández in 2022.

While Acosta initially had to settle for sixth place on the grid in qualifying on Saturday, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro) roared to pole position for the third time in a row. Lukas Tulovic started the Malaysian GP from 24th on the grid.

Aron Canet had to start the 18th round of the World Championship with a "long lap" penalty after crashing under yellow flags on Saturday. The 17-lap race at the Sepang International Circuit got underway on time at 12.20 local time in tropical temperatures of 32 degrees outside and 50 degrees on the tarmac.

This is how the race went:

Start: Manuel Gonzalez takes the lead and is the first to turn into corner 1. However, he collided with pole man Aldeguer in turn 2, causing Gonzalez to crash. Acosta has already fought his way up to P2, Arbolino to P7.



Lap 2: Aldeguer leads by 1.3 seconds ahead of Acosta, Marcos Ramirez, Celestino Vietti, Ai Ogura and Aron Canet. Arbolino collides with Canet in turn 9 and drops back to 24th place. Lukas Tulovic crashes out of the race, but picks up his Kalex and continues.



Lap 3: Vietti skids out in turn 9 and shortly afterwards Moto2 rookie Izan Guevara is also caught in the same turn.

Lap 4: Aldeguer extends his lead to 2.8 seconds, while Acosta consolidates his advantage over Ramirez by 1.2 seconds. Canet completes his "long lap penalty" and rejoins the field in 14th position.



Lap 5: Sergio Garcia and Kohta Nozane crash independently of each other in turn 9.



6th lap: Canet goes down in turn 2. Aldeguer dominates with a lead of 3.8 seconds, while his team-mate Alonso López is now in the top four.

7th lap: Aldeguer 4.6 seconds ahead of Acosta. Ramirez has to defend P3 against López. Arbolino in P13.



10th lap: Aldeguer ahead of Acosta (+ 6.025 sec), Ramirez (+ 8.034), López (+ 9.423), Ogura (+ 9.636), Dixon (+ 10.012), Chantra (+ 12.404) and Lowes (+ 12.813).

11th lap: López loses pace and has to give up 4th place to Ogura.



14th lap: Ogura chases Ramirez and reduces the gap to 0.7 sec.

Last lap: Aldeguer celebrates his third GP victory, while Acosta becomes the youngest Moto2 World Champion of all time with second place. Ramirez secures his first Moto2 podium, relegating Ogura to 4th place.

Result Moto2 race, Sepang, 12.11.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 17 rdn

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 7.128 sec

3rd Ramirez, Kalex, + 9.558

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 9.992

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 11.652

6th Chantra, Kalex + 13.675

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 15.200

8th Roberts, Kalex, +18.482

9th Arenas, Kalex, + 20.004

10th Arbolino, Kalex, +20.990

11th Baltus, Kalex, +21.570

12th Alcoba, Kalex, + 23.489