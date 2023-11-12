Lukas Tulovic (24): Much possible, everything thrown away

Lukas Tulovic worked his way forwards from 24th on the grid in the early stages of the Malaysian GP, but a crash after two laps left him with no chance. "It's very annoying, because my start was great and in the second corner I recognised the chaos that was brewing early on, because everyone was going crazy on the inside. That's why I chose the outside line, which paid off very well because I got up to 17th place."

The Kalex rider from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team explained the course of the crash: "Halfway through the second lap I had Hada in front of me, who was on the limit and was sliding everywhere. So I prepared my overtaking manoeuvre in the right-hand bend before the back straight, but hit a bump there and slid over the front wheel."

"It's a great shame and I'm incredibly sorry for the team, because after such a strong start and very good race preparation in terms of pace, a lot could have been possible today," sighed the rider from Eberbach. "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the entire team for throwing everything away today in a situation where a lot was possible and I could definitely have scored some points. After the crash, I carried on riding, which was good practice, but hopeless. I'll take the positives with me and we'll be back on the attack in a week's time. Finally, all the best to Darryn and I wish him a speedy recovery."

After his horror crash in FP3 on Saturday, when he had to jump off at high speed after the start-finish, his team-mate Darryn Binder hopes to be ready for action again in a week's time at the Qatar GP. The South African was declared "not fit" for the Malaysian GP due to two dislocated fingers on his left hand with cuts and trauma to his right ankle.

Moto2 race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 17 rdn in 36:04.378 min

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 7.128 sec

3rd Ramirez, Kalex, + 9.558

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 9.992

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 11.652

6th Chantra, Kalex + 13.675

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 15.200

8th Roberts, Kalex, +18.482

9th Arenas, Kalex, + 20.004

10th Arbolino, Kalex, +20.990

11th Baltus, Kalex, +21.570

12th Alcoba, Kalex, + 23.489

13th Escrig, Forward, + 25.791

14th Salac, Kalex, + 29.853

15th Foggia, Kalex, + 29.923

16th Hada, Kalex, + 32.681

17th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 33.361

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, + 38.800

19. Kelly, Forward, + 41.799

20. Skinner, Kalex, + 44.758

21. Casadei, Kalex, + 53.217

22. López, Boscoscuro, + 58.554

23. Azman, Kalex, + 1:09.940 min

24. Tulovic, Kalex, + 1:20.633

25. Garcia, Kalex, 1 lap down



Moto2 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 320.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 243.5. 3. Dixon 183. 4. Aldeguer 162. 5. Canet 159. 6. Chantra 153.5. 7. Lopez 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Ogura 119.5. 10. Salac 110. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Lowes 91. 13. Garcia 84. 14. Roberts 80.5. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 49. 18. J. Alcoba 46.5. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 422.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 236. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 399.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 334.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 289. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 273. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 203. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 156.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 108.5. 10. Fantic Racing 106. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 51. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.