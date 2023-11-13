Pedro Acosta: The rapid rise of a super talent

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) replaced Marc Márquez in Sepang as the youngest Moto2 champion in history, but prefers to write his own success story as "the new Pedro Acosta" - so far very successfully.

Pedro Acosta was born on 25 May 2004 in Mazarrón in the Murcia region, his father is a fisherman - hence his nickname, the "Shark of Mazarrón". He won his first title on the mini bikes in Spain in 2013, won the "Cuna de Campeones" in the MiniGP 110 class in 2015 and was crowned Spanish champion in the PreMoto3 class in 2017.

Remarkably for a teenager, his idol is Kevin Schwantz, the 1993 500cc World Champion, although Acosta was only born ten and a half years after the Suzuki legend won the title. Nevertheless, Pedro and his father watched the videos from the Schwantz era over and over again.

Acosta himself caused a sensation in the MotoGP paddock in 2020 at the latest, when he won the first six races in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup without exception and secured the overall standings in superior style. In 2019, he finished the "Road to MotoGP" junior series in second place overall behind Carlos Tatay.

Best World Championship debut of all time

2021 was the dream start to his World Championship career: Pedro Acosta is the first rider in GP history to finish on the podium four times in a row in his first four World Championship races: with a second place and three wins, he collected an incredible 95 out of a possible 100 points at the start of his rookie season!

Acosta secured his first GP victory at the 2021 Doha GP, the second part of the Qatar double-header and only his second World Championship race, even after starting from the pit lane. Incidentally, Acosta is one of only three riders to have three or more GP victories to their name before their 17th birthday - alongside Marco Melandri (3 wins) and Maverick Viñales (4 wins).

With his sixth win of the season in Portimão, Acosta finally crowned himself Moto3 World Champion 2021, equalling Ajo youngster Loris Capirossi, who also won the title in his rookie season in the 125cc class in 1990. At 17 years and 166 days, Acosta was also the second-youngest world champion in history, while Capirossi was just one day younger when he won his first title.

Youngest Moto2 winner in his apprenticeship year

Expectations were correspondingly high when the super talent from the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team was promoted to the second-highest class in 2022 and set the fastest time on the Kalex in the first official winter test. Pedro then made a few mistakes, but at last year's Italian GP in Mugello he stood on the Moto2 podium for the first time in his career - as the youngest winner of the category, which has existed since 2010. At the age of 18 years and 4 days, he replaced none other than Marc Márquez in the all-time leaderboard.

After recovering from a broken femur in the summer, Acosta won two more GPs in Aragón and Valencia in 2022. This also earned him the title of "Rookie of The Year". At the start of the 2023 season in Portimão, he seamlessly followed up his strong finish with an opening win. However, he found a strong opponent in Tony Arbolino, who at least held his own in the first phase of the season and led the championship standings until the summer, partly because the Ajo hopeful had crashed at the French GP.

However, the situation was never comparable to 2022, according to Acosta himself. "Last year, at the start of the season, I perhaps thought a lot about the fact that I had to show that I was fast - and that's why I made a lot of mistakes. Maybe I was too young and wanted to show something similar to what I did in Moto3, but it wasn't the right moment. I wanted to be too fast too soon," he admits in retrospect in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

"Aki Ajo wants me to learn something for life"

Despite only being 19 years old, Pedro Acosta seems noticeably mature. "I've realised that sometimes it can happen that you don't achieve the result you actually wanted. If you've given 100 per cent, nobody can blame you," says Acosta today. "That's what happened at Le Mans: I fought to catch Arbolino and crashed. That's it, we just turn over a new leaf and write the next story."

An important reference person in the development of the super talent over the past three years has been world champion organiser Aki Ajo: "I always say: Aki is one of the most important people who have stepped into my career. He is all about me learning something for life. He also told me after Le Mans: 'Nothing happens if you make mistakes sometimes, those are the rules of life. This is my third year working with Aki and this year we decided to start from scratch and put all the mistakes in a box. It is true that we have also made mistakes this season, like at Le Mans and in Australia. Not everything is easy, but the team has worked really well."

Red Bull KTM Ajo Team Principal Aki Ajo, for his part, praised Pedro's "old style" behaviour from the outset, because he subordinates everything to racing, is very focused, eagerly absorbs all knowledge and cares little about social networks. "He doesn't need certain unimportant things to boost his self-confidence."

Given the young Spaniard's track record, this is not necessary: After seven wins this season, second place in Sepang and thus his 14th podium finish of the year in total (from 18 races!) was enough for an early title win.

The next chapter in Pedro's success story

At the age of 19 years and 171 days, Acosta became the youngest world champion in the Moto2 class, which has existed since 2010, on Sunday in Malaysia, once again replacing Marc Márquez in this statistic. Overall, only Dani Pedrosa was younger than Pedro Acosta when winning the title in the second-highest GP class in 2004 at 19 years and 18 days.

Pedro tries to ignore the fact that he has long been labelled "the next Marc Márquez". "I try not to think about it, because at the end of the day I am the new Pedro Acosta, not the new Marc Márquez. It's a different era, with different bikes, you can't make comparisons like that. It's nice to be mentioned alongside such names, but now is not the time to think about it. Now it's just about enjoying it on the bike and in the paddock and having fun with the guys who work here. Now is not the time to think about what I have achieved and what I still want to do."

One thing is certain: the "Shark of Mazarrón" will be only the fourth rider of the 21st century to become world champion in two classes in MotoGP. He will make his debut in the premier class in 2024 with the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team. It remains to be seen whether Acosta will find a way to convince his old and new team-mate Augusto Fernández to relinquish the shared number 37 after all.

Moto2 race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 17 rdn in 36:04.378 min

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 7.128 sec

3rd Ramirez, Kalex, + 9.558

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 9.992

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 11.652

6th Chantra, Kalex + 13.675

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 15.200

8th Roberts, Kalex, +18.482

9th Arenas, Kalex, + 20.004

10th Arbolino, Kalex, +20.990

11th Baltus, Kalex, +21.570

12th Alcoba, Kalex, + 23.489

13th Escrig, Forward, + 25.791

14th Salac, Kalex, + 29.853

15th Foggia, Kalex, + 29.923

16th Hada, Kalex, + 32.681

17th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 33.361

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, + 38.800

19. Kelly, Forward, + 41.799

20. Skinner, Kalex, + 44.758

21. Casadei, Kalex, + 53.217

22. López, Boscoscuro, + 58.554

23. Azman, Kalex, + 1:09.940 min

24. Tulovic, Kalex, + 1:20.633

25. Garcia, Kalex, 1 lap down



Moto2 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 320.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 243.5. 3. Dixon 183. 4. Aldeguer 162. 5. Canet 159. 6. Chantra 153.5. 7. Lopez 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Ogura 119.5. 10. Salac 110. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Lowes 91. 13. Garcia 84. 14. Roberts 80.5. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 49. 18. J. Alcoba 46.5. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 422.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 236. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 399.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 334.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 289. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 273. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 203. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 156.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 108.5. 10. Fantic Racing 106. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 51. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.